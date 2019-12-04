How do we build confidence in our balance as we stand, walk, move, and do Yoga “balance poses?” There are two beginning steps: Practicing yoga balance poses begins in the “mind,” as we build confidence and trust and strength to stand or move without support. Sounds simple but it takes practice and concentration in all of our activities that require balance.
Let’s begin simply: Hand washing dishes at the sink; a great opportunity to practice balance. Stand in front of the sink and hold “Tree Pose.” To do “Tree Pose,” bend the knee of one leg and place the foot flat against the inside thigh of the other leg. Hold the pose as long as possible then switch sides. This is a good beginning!
Take advantage of another opportunity: Brushing teeth. While leaning over the sink, lift the opposite leg and lengthen it straight back. You can use the sink for stability as you slowly balance, keeping level hips and pulling the left back as you brush your teeth with the right hand. Hold the pose. Balance in the pose as long as possible, then gradually stand alone. Take each step slowly and pull energy from the core (the abdominals) into the legs and arms.
It is the mind’s job to concentrate and focus on the pose with balance. We can gradually build confidence after much practice, utilizing other everyday activities as opportunities. Make use of everyday opportunities to gain strength and balance.
Building standing balance. Lengthen the legs into the Earth with feet shoulder-width apart distributing the weight equally on each foot. Balance the energy in both legs through the hips. Lengthen and straighten the spine, tighten the buttocks and abdominals while releasing the neck long, aligning the ears with the shoulders. No “pigeons” here! Hold the neck straight in line with the spine. Breathe. When you release energy from holding this yoga posture, do not allow the body to slump into past “muscle memory.” We are not attempting to look like Yoga or Muscle Magazine models but focusing on discovering our own strength for improved health.
These are simple, applicable suggestions to gradually improve balance with focus and concentration. As we move forward, we realize it is a full-time job to relearn our natural childhood balance with the wonderful outcome of improved posture, strength and stability. We will feel so good looking at our newly created profile in the mirror. Smile, thank yourself for your hard work and join a yoga class with others to focus on health and fitness.