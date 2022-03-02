Tinnitus is a ringing, clicking, chirping, buzzing, whooshing, or many other numerous sounds that are described as something you hear inside of your head.
Some people just put up with it. Maybe you can ignore it. For others, it can actually be debilitating. Tinnitus can keep people from sleeping. It also causes stress and anxiety. The combination of stress, anxiety and exhaustion often leads to depression. Tinnitus also may be accompanied with a hearing loss. Often, people will run a ceiling fan when they sleep or buy a sound machine that will produce different soothing sounds like waterfalls, or waves. If you have a smartphone or a tablet, then the “Starkey Relax” app provides a variety of sound therapy options for you.
If you have any type of head noise, the first step is to get a hearing consultation. This consultation will ensure that there is not a “fixable medical condition.” During this appointment your tinnitus index will be explored. Determining the exact pitch and the loudness of the sound that you hear will enable your hearing health care provider to develop a a tinnitus sound therapy program for you.
Instruments are now available that provide the flexibility needed to match the patient’s tinnitus sound type. Advanced technology allows for patient participation within the computer program to help identify and decrease or eliminate their tinnitus as it sounds to them in their head. With this type of sound therapy we are able to provide the brain with a different sound to listen to.
It may be constant. It may be a slow wave or a quick pulse. Maybe your tinnitus changes loudness or pitch; that’s OK, we can provide multiple programs that are accessible to you with the press of a button. We are training the brain to ignore the head noise.
Tinnitus therapy may be a quick fix or it can take months. It depends on the tinnitus and the severity. If you have a hearing loss then correcting the loss may actually diminish the tinnitus without even activating any other type of sound therapy. When you have a hearing loss, the little hearing hairs in the inner ear are not getting stimulus (sounds in the environment) so they are just “firing” false signals to the brain. When you increase the sound pressure with a hearing instrument and the those little hairs start getting stimulus often the tinnitus is relieved. If it is not relieved, then it is time to consider tinnitus sound therapy.
If you have tinnitus, then it is time to have a complete hearing evaluation and consultation. There is relief available. Life is short, no need to be miserable. To Hear Better Is To Live Better.
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.