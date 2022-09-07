I often get asked; “What is new? Anything out there to help me hear better?’ Well, I can tell you… The world’s leader in hearing innovation has done it again. Their latest release of the Evolv Ai hearing instruments is once again changing the pathway to better hearing.
Their latest release of technology provides effortless hearing. With robust components, dual radio, multi core compression standards, sensors, gyroscopes (for head position) and artificial intelligence components the hearing instruments make 55 MILLION automatic adjustments per hour. That is right… 55 million automatic…incredible smooth..speech enhancing…noise limiting adjustments per hour. It is absolutely crazy! They are awesome. They have expanded their 40% reduction of noise energy to include wind and noise. This expansion especially helps for better conversations in automobiles with the air conditioning and car noise. Simply more effortless hearing. Patients are telling us that hearing is easier. Understanding just seems normal. Being a part of “the group” is much more fun. Hearing again is effortless! My favorite this past week is that things just sound normal. NORMAL! EFFORTLESS! Technology at its’ finest for sure. The technology is seamlessly adapting to our patients lives. Evolv Ai computer is running at speeds only once dreamed possible and it is clearing up the distorted, damaged signal from the damaged hearing cells in the inner ear and giving the brain a much clearer reproduction of sound. Starkey employs over 2900 engineers and 1900 Doctors of Audiology in their corporate facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Why? Why so Many? Well, because it takes a team of brains and big innovative thinkers and doers to make this type of system possible.
The instruments utilize advancements that have more than 18 patents. The Starkey Sound ™ Computer system Benefits include 480,000 unique best fit calculations that the hearing health care provider can access and utilize to provide you with the best speech understanding no matter what type of environment you are in.
Moisture… lets talk about that. Their technology has been moisture resistant for years. Years and years. Probably since 2006 (16 years) they have had the top moisture nano coating of any company. We have had hearing instruments go through the washer & dryer, end up swimming a couple lengths in the pool..under water, splashing and falling off in the ocean for 15 minutes, and floating at the bottom of a pool 12 feet down for over 30 minutes.. and they still work perfectly. So moisture coating has always been superior with their hearing instruments. Their moisture rating is IP 68. There is no other rating. It is as high as you can get.
These aids will connect to 31 different Apple devices, 56 Android devices.. with direct Bluetooth streaming. This is more than any other company. Simply put.. more options and better hearing for everyone.
This latest release will also allow for truly hands free phone accessibility for Apple IPhone users.. If your phone rings within bluetooth range. (24 feet approx.) then instead of walking to your phone you can just press button on your hearing instruments to answer the phone call. When you are done you just hold the button on your instrument to ‘hang up’. EASY.
These instruments are truly life changing for anyone struggling with their hearing and speech understanding. They offer an upgraded and cleaner telehealth experience. If you can’t come in because maybe the weather is bad, you are not feeling well, or you just want to save in gas money… any reason.. we can program your hearing instruments in real time while in the comfort of your own home. In a recent study, over 37% of patients stated that the availability of remote programming would have encouraged them to pursue hearing healthcare sooner.
Improving your hearing can and will transform your life. They will connect you and allow you to embrace life like you used to in your younger days. You will feel rejuvenated. You Will!!
We appreciate our community members. We have so many activities that many other towns of our size do not get to enjoy. Make sure you are getting the most out of your experiences by giving your brain the clearest and brightest sound scape to work with. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!!