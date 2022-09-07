I often get asked; “What is new? Anything out there to help me hear better?’ Well, I can tell you… The world’s leader in hearing innovation has done it again. Their latest release of the Evolv Ai hearing instruments is once again changing the pathway to better hearing.

Their latest release of technology provides effortless hearing. With robust components, dual radio, multi core compression standards, sensors, gyroscopes (for head position) and artificial intelligence components the hearing instruments make 55 MILLION automatic adjustments per hour. That is right… 55 million automatic…incredible smooth..speech enhancing…noise limiting adjustments per hour. It is absolutely crazy! They are awesome. They have expanded their 40% reduction of noise energy to include wind and noise. This expansion especially helps for better conversations in automobiles with the air conditioning and car noise. Simply more effortless hearing. Patients are telling us that hearing is easier. Understanding just seems normal. Being a part of “the group” is much more fun. Hearing again is effortless! My favorite this past week is that things just sound normal. NORMAL! EFFORTLESS! Technology at its’ finest for sure. The technology is seamlessly adapting to our patients lives. Evolv Ai computer is running at speeds only once dreamed possible and it is clearing up the distorted, damaged signal from the damaged hearing cells in the inner ear and giving the brain a much clearer reproduction of sound. Starkey employs over 2900 engineers and 1900 Doctors of Audiology in their corporate facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Why? Why so Many? Well, because it takes a team of brains and big innovative thinkers and doers to make this type of system possible.

