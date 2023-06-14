While our ears are very complex, they still must use the brain to make sense of the signals that are being gathered. The sound waves move and stimulate nerves in the inner ear and then the brain must translate the signal into meaningful words. The brain is actually receiving signals from the inner ear that is a damaged or somewhat scattered signal. Hearing instruments increase the intensity at which sound pressure stimulates the hearing nerves.

During the hearing test it can be determined exactly how well we expect you to hear and understand. We can determine how well your brain is separating the distorted signal and interpreting what is being delivered. This specific testing enables us to fit you with the proper style and technology level of hearing instruments that will provide the best speech understanding.

Recommended for you