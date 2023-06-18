With afternoon temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 90s each day, getting outdoors for adventure is best done as soon as the sun comes up. While the extra hours of sleep certainly would be a welcome respite, one pays for the slumber if it leads to hikes passing the noon hour.

Joining a group for some birding exploration, I found myself being the early bird in hopes of seeing some exciting avians. Arriving at our destination right around 8 a.m., as the sun rose, the feathered chatter began. Being in a diverse area of woods right at sunrise really is a special treat. Ticking off a number of species, we began a slow transit to see what else might be flying about.

