With afternoon temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 90s each day, getting outdoors for adventure is best done as soon as the sun comes up. While the extra hours of sleep certainly would be a welcome respite, one pays for the slumber if it leads to hikes passing the noon hour.
Joining a group for some birding exploration, I found myself being the early bird in hopes of seeing some exciting avians. Arriving at our destination right around 8 a.m., as the sun rose, the feathered chatter began. Being in a diverse area of woods right at sunrise really is a special treat. Ticking off a number of species, we began a slow transit to see what else might be flying about.
As we came to a wide-open area of grassy meadow dotted with a few tall pines, we could hear the singing. With that distinctive, clear, melodious tune, our ears quickly made the identification. Spotting the beauty with head tilted skyward, singing its heart out on a fence post, we stopped for photos.
The bold lemon-yellow breast marked with a black chevron left no doubt that our identification was correct. We added the beautiful Eastern meadowlark to our count.
Eastern meadowlarks are members of the blackbird family along with other beautiful songsters, the bobolink, and red-winged blackbirds. Impossible to miss either by ear or sight, the loud, clear whistling tune is most distinctive. Even if you’ve never seen a meadowlark, you can’t miss the call if they are nearby. In areas of open pasture, farmland, or grassy fields, which are their preferred habitat, look at any available perches such as fence posts or telephone lines and see if you can spot a robin-sized, brown bird.
Seen from behind, their brown, white and black streaked plumage will remind one of a sparrow. If hunting in the grass for insects, they are very difficult to spot, which provides safe camouflage for the bird. Once perched and viewed from the front, that bold, bright yellow throat, chest and belly marked with a solid black “v” is quite spectacular. Emblazoned with this chest emblem, perhaps it adds to their superhero-like attitude during breeding season.
It is then that males seem to embody a Superman-style attitude of perching and singing to establish their territories while engaging in territorial disputes with other males. A great time to observe this species, take note of the long, sharp bill perfect for spearing insects in the tall grass. The white facial feathers marked with a black eye stripe add to their dapper appearance.
Females build nests of grasses near ground level in hidden areas, making the small woven structure difficult to spot. Be cautious not to approach too close however if meadowlarks are nesting as disturbance can cause the female to abandon the nest, eggs, or nestlings. Enjoy their songs as they herald the morning and stay hydrated out there.