TAMPA — The number of women chief financial officers of hospitals and health systems continues to grow nationwide and at AdventHealth. Becker’s Hospital Review has just released the 2023 edition of its “Women hospital and health system CFOs to know” list, including three from the AdventHealth West Florida Division.
Fran Crunk, CFO of AdventHealth Ocala. Crunk has served as the CFO of AdventHealth Ocala for five years. As the hospital’s financial leader, she oversees all financial strategy and operations for the 385-bed facility. Crunk transferred to her current role at AdventHealth Ocala after previously serving as CFO of AdventHealth Waterman.
Tanya Knepp, CFO of AdventHealth Riverview. Knepp took on the role of CFO at AdventHealth Riverview in July 2023. Previously, she served as the assistant vice president of finance at AdventHealth Tampa. AdventHealth broke ground on the new Riverview facility in 2021, a $216 million project that will feature 80 beds at opening as well as emergency, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services.
Rosalie Oliver, regional CFO for AdventHealth West Florida Division in Pasco, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. Oliver is the regional CFO for the third-largest AdventHealth division. In her role, she manages the financial operations for 10 of the division’s 13 acute care hospitals.
From managing large capital budgets to cultivating strategic partnerships, these female CFOs ensure the overall financial health of their hospitals and health systems. Along with expertise in healthcare finance, these leaders bring their diverse experiences as women to their roles.
The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for this list and curated it to highlight the incredible accomplishments of women CFOs.