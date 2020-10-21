What do we mean when we say “abs?” We are assuming the reader knows that we are meaning abdominals, but maybe not.
However, using abbreviations are not as horrible to decipher as speaking or writing in “acronyms,” or capital letters substituting for words. For example, if I say something like, “please go and get the ‘XRQP’ so we can make a yogurt drink, do you have any idea what those letters mean? Neither do I!
But lets return to clarifying in plain English, the importance of strengthening and lengthening the abdominal muscles.
When we focus on the abdominals, we are working to build a “lean, mean, fighting machine” or training the abdominals to be tight. The core muscles include the obliques (side muscles), gluteus maximus (buttocks), back (from top of the next through the lower back) and thighs. It is best to focus on all of these in several Yoga postures.
Sports of any kind requires twists, leg raises and extensions that use all of these core muscles. Cleaning house, bending the knees to squat down and pick up a dust pan, sweeping, climbing stairs are daily tasks we perform using the core muscles. We just have to be consciously aware as we move and focus on making them stronger and flexible.
Then, there is the buttocks, or “glutes.” The buttocks is the largest muscle in the body and should do its job to help with balance. The shape of the glutes or butt is part heredity and muscle building. These muscles help to lift and rotate legs/hips. They are vital for flexibility in the upper and lower body. The core muscles work in concert with each other. The importance of flexibility and strength in the core is the basis of a yoga practice to improve mobility in executing the various postures.
Strengthening the abdominals and core provides more physical independence in lifting, stretching up to reach something and maintaining balance. Strengthening the abs improves balance, but we have to concentrate on movement. When you have a strong core it builds emotional and mental confidence that “you can do it!”
Let’s test your balance. Begin by standing tall and reaching toward the sky. Take a deep breath and slowly bend forward. Do not hold onto a prop unless necessary. Return to a sitting position on the mat and keep the legs long in front of the body. Close the eyes for a few minutes.
Next, sit comfortably with legs stretched out wide. Slowly with control, lift the arms up and bend forward over your thighs. Hold the pose, breathe, then gradually roll back into a lying position keeping the heels and feet on the mat. Did you do it? Good for you! Take each step slowly and do the best that you can at the present.
Lying on your back with legs stretched out in front of you, tighten the buttocks and abdominals and raise up one leg straight up with toe pointed; hold it up for 30 seconds. Repeat with the other leg.
Come to a standing position into a wide legged pose. Twist the body first to the right, then to the left with hands on the hips. Slowly, twist back and forth 10 times to loosen the waist. This practice will give you an awareness of your core strength at the present time.
A stronger core provides the opportunity to enjoy yard work, throwing a line out on a cane pole into the lake to catch a fish, making bending and twisting easier. This pose is a practical and simple pose to initiate as part of a morning practice. So pour some coffee or your morning drink and enjoy the day! Have fun!