A yoga philosophy and practice originates in the mind, then it is executed in the body. Visualizing the postures helps to form them before expressing them through the body into postures to achieve different goals. Yoga is a thinking practice to perceive and achieve physical postures before they are initiated. Learning postures is a health practice to improve overall fitness by aligning the body for functional uses. In a yoga class, participants learn how to move the body to increase strength and flexibility applicable in everyday activities.
In a yoga class, other participants become involved in discussions and research to determine personal objectives that will apply to their individual lives and improve health. Anyone can participate in technology on the computer, phone, or devices, but yoga is a personal practice to stay fit with purposeful, actualized goals.
Yoga enhances positive thinking to advance and achieve goals. When goals are formulated in the mind, a pathway is determined on how to accomplish the goals. Yoga cannot magically produce more money or a specific job, but it opens the door to staying positive and setting physical, mental and emotional goals to improve physical energy. Yoga enhances mental stability to maintain positive energy and manifest goals into reality by sticking with those projections. Not giving up!
Yoga is a mental and emotional workout that also can turn negativity into positive outcomes. Thus, we turn to today’s focus with new-to-yoga Shield practitioners Jennifer Noble, Hilda Hernandez and Mariela Carrasco initiating for the first time the challenging “Lord of the Fishes” pose, which requires executing several moves in different directions, holding the form to achieve spinal alignment, twisting, and tightening the abdominals, while relaxing into the posture. This is a tough posture to initiate.
Lord of the Fishes begins from a seated position on the floor. Next, the pose is executed by lengthening the back as straight as possible in a seated position, crossing one leg over the other, which is bent at the knee and turning the body from the center to the right side. Slowly twist the upper body at the waist and place the right arm on the floor behind the hip to stabilize the seated posture. The other arm is bent at the elbow and placed on the inside of the leg crossed over the knee. The forearm is lifted straight up while resting on the knee. It is important to keep the back straight while inhaling and exhaling deeply. Hold the pose for a count of 10. Repeat the same steps on the other side.
These yoga practitioners slowly move into the challenging Lord of the Fishes. Not only is it a challenge to explain how to move into the posture, it is also an accomplishment to execute the correct form. However, this is the challenge of each new yoga posture, to think and move with determination!
Yoga is a practice with the specific goals challenging new body moves to increase flexibility, mobility and improved postures when sitting, standing and walking. The yoga flow of moves helps the body to stand tall, rise straight up from a chair and bend the knees to pick up items on the floor. Yoga provides human beings with personal positive feedback and encouragement to achieve difficult movements and reap the benefits over time with practice. Gradually, body postures will improve and become part of new muscle memory. Yoga emphasizes a feeling of wellbeing, a healthy diet and proactive communication.
Join the Shield Wellness Center yoga practitioners for fun and physical achievements for health and wellness. Classes meet every Tuesday and Friday 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m. Yoga mats are furnished and the classes are free.