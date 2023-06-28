Yoga practitioners

Shield Medical yoga practitioners Jennifer Noble, Hilda Hernandez and Mariela Carrasco perfect their “Lord of the Fishes” pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

A yoga philosophy and practice originates in the mind, then it is executed in the body. Visualizing the postures helps to form them before expressing them through the body into postures to achieve different goals. Yoga is a thinking practice to perceive and achieve physical postures before they are initiated. Learning postures is a health practice to improve overall fitness by aligning the body for functional uses. In a yoga class, participants learn how to move the body to increase strength and flexibility applicable in everyday activities.

In a yoga class, other participants become involved in discussions and research to determine personal objectives that will apply to their individual lives and improve health. Anyone can participate in technology on the computer, phone, or devices, but yoga is a personal practice to stay fit with purposeful, actualized goals.

