Have you been struggling with your ability to hear others? Is it starting to get you down? Have you noticed you seem to be more tired lately, especially after all the activities of the holidays? With all situations in life we identify, analyze and then deal with them. For example, if the car is dirty, you identify it or acknowledge the dirt. Analyze it. How are you going to clean it? Maybe wash it in the driveway yourself with a little sweat. Maybe clean it by going through the automatic car wash. Perhaps call a mobile car service and have them come clean it. Finally, however you decide, you deal with it. This type of thinking is pretty universal. It’s just being human.

Some people will stress over health situations while others may not seem to let anything bother them. Professionally, I have learned over the years that people process their own situations quite differently than others. Often the person that they are the most uniquely different from is their spouse.

