In celebration of National Nurses Week, I would like to use this article to acknowledge the extraordinary team of nurses who serve the people of Highlands County through the Florida Department of Health. Some of our nurses serve at local schools, making sure all children are safe and their health concerns are addressed. Others work at our clinic sites, taking care of all who come to us for medical services. During hurricanes and other emergency events, this team provides care to clients in our special needs shelters. No matter what role they play, nurses are the backbone of public health.

National Nurses Week is celebrated annually May 6-12. This observance allows us, as a nation, to honor and acknowledge the dedication, skill and sacrifice of those who choose nursing as a profession. This year’s theme is “You Make a Difference”.

