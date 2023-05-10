In celebration of National Nurses Week, I would like to use this article to acknowledge the extraordinary team of nurses who serve the people of Highlands County through the Florida Department of Health. Some of our nurses serve at local schools, making sure all children are safe and their health concerns are addressed. Others work at our clinic sites, taking care of all who come to us for medical services. During hurricanes and other emergency events, this team provides care to clients in our special needs shelters. No matter what role they play, nurses are the backbone of public health.
National Nurses Week is celebrated annually May 6-12. This observance allows us, as a nation, to honor and acknowledge the dedication, skill and sacrifice of those who choose nursing as a profession. This year’s theme is “You Make a Difference”.
I have seen first-hand the difference our DOH-Highlands nurses make for the clients whose lives they touch. I am sure many of you know someone who is a nurse, too, and can attest to this. You or someone you love may have been a patient at some point and been on the receiving side of this dedication. Some of you may even be nurses, so please accept our profound appreciation for all you do for others. I sincerely hope you know that your work matters.
Nursing has always been a profession that involves more than just knowledge and showing up for work. It takes compassion and empathy, with a true heart for service to others. I also know, from having a sister who’s a nurse and working with nurses over the years, that they are no-nonsense, take-your-medicine, and do-what-the-doctor-ordered strong.
Please join me in sending this heartfelt tribute to our DOH-Highlands nurses, listed below in alphabetical order by first name, and to all the nurses in Highlands County, whether working or retired. Under the leadership of Tessa Hickey, RN, our director of nurses, and Patrick Hickey, RN, director of epidemiology and environmental health, this team works tirelessly to protect, promote, and improve the lives of all residents in Highlands County:
Alisa Smith, Andrea DeSantiago, Casey Culpepper, Charika Hodo, Crystal Oliveros, Fatima Smith Taylor, Gladys Vazquez, Jackie Stimson, James Folkner, Jennifer Haak, Jessica Godinez, Kelley Sneider, Lakiera Brown, Laurie Cyril, Nancy Cortes, Patrick Hickey, Rebecca Farias, Sabrina Schenkel, and Tessa Hickey.
As always, I encourage you to call 863-386-6040 to make an appointment with our medical clinic if you need services and do not already have a medical home. One of our dedicated, compassionate nursing professionals will be there to help you.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.