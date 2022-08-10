In May I went to a hearing technology summit. It was a five-day excursion into technological advances, lifestyle needs, capabilities and the pure enjoyment that one gets from watching someone hear their loved one again. It was a great summit.

As I sat in this conference put on by Starkey Hearing Technologies, surrounded by about 500 of the top colleagues in the country, I was reminded of what a truly humane company that they are. Our company has dealt with almost every manufacturer over our 54-year history. (Wow, next year will be the big 55th. Guess we will need to have a party!). Anyway, there are many hearing instrument manufacturers out there. At one point there were over 100. Now there are a just a few: Starkey, Oticon, Siemens, Phonak, Resound, and Widex.

