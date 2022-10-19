Your thyroid gland is a fat-burning switch as well as a thermostat.
Certain thyroid supplements can help you feel and look your best, even if things have been ‘off’ for a while. If this topic interests you, I have a comprehensive version of this article posted at my website, suzycohen.com
Thyroid illness is very common. Approximately 20% of adolescents and adults (age 12 and older) have some form of hypothyroidism. Some cases are so mild, it’s never even thought of. And some symptoms are so unusual that the doctor never ties them together to your thyroid.
The prevalence of OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and bipolar is higher in patients with thyroid disease than in the regular population. Depression and poor concentration are two other issues that may get you pinned with a psychiatric illness. But studies have proven that thyroid medication works way better than antidepressants in a large percentage of people.
Did you know that there are supplements to help you convert an inactive thyroid hormone in your body to an active form? When this occurs, you start to feel yourself again. It’s termed thyroid hormone activation, or “T3 activation.” I know all about it, because I myself suffered from thyroid disease about 15 years ago, and I’m a thriver and even wrote a book on Amazon called “Thyroid Healthy.”
Here are some of my favorite supplements on the market for 2022:
1. Thyroid Script — This is my bestselling supplement for thyroid and adrenal health. It helps with hair, weight, sleep and daytime energy. It was born out the very same nutrients and herbs that I used to buy one at a time when I suffered myself. This formula brought me back to life. The exceptional blend contains methylated B vitamins, resveratrol, mullein, selenium, and digestive enzymes. There’s nothing like it on the market.
2. Vitamin D3 — Protects bones and teeth often problematic in hypothyroidism. Vitamin D deficiency leads to autoimmune diseases, and increases the severity of hypothyroidism.
3. Iodine — Required for thyroid hormone production. Symptoms of low iodine include fatigue, trouble concentrating, pale tongue, feeling colder than normal, dry skin, hair loss, and weight gain. Without iodine, thyroxine (thyroid hormone) cannot be made.
4. Ashwagandha — So profound is its benefit to the thyroid gland that it can boost energy reserves, provide antioxidant protection, improve T3 activation, help you lose weight, and improve mental clarity.
5. Digestive Enzymes — Gluten and casein are proteins that naturally occur in bread and milk, respectively. These proteins are considered problematic for some people, especially in autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto’s disease or Graves’ disease.
6. Catalase — This enzyme breaks down peroxide which is often spawned in chronic autoimmune conditions. It can lead to rusting, or greying and gloom in the body! Reducing peroxide (through catalase enzyme which you make in your own liver) can help.
I’ve discussed half a dozen useful things here. Research on your own. Ask your doctor what’s right for you. And most importantly, download my free ebook titled, “Hypothyroidism: 5 Reasons You Don’t Get Well.” Find it at https://shop.suzycohen.com/pages/ebook-hypothyroidism
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.