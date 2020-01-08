SEBRING — Looking for a fresh start? Need a new Plan to accomplish your goal to be the best you in 2020? Starting Jan. 8, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is introducing a new Focus on Weight Loss Program, an 8-week series to help you get on track fast and reach your goals this year.
Guests, both men and women, are invited to join us Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. The one-hour meetings are held at 303 White Pine Drive, Sebring, Whispering Pines Baptist Church meeting room. Doors open at 8 a.m. Snowbirds are accommodated and previous members are always welcomed back.
Fees are reasonable and a New Member Packet is provided with helpful information to provide new direction and a clear program to follow.
For more information, contact Chapter 487 Leader Judy Phillips at 863-382-7716. National TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) website is WWW.TOPS.ORG and 1-800-932-867.
TOPS is ready to help you accomplish your New Year’s resolutions to be healthier and more active in 2020. Chapter members specialize in being supportive and encouraging one another to succeed. We hope to welcome you on Wednesday!