Yoga is about health and wellness beginning with positive thoughts and actions that we inspire. Thus, find your way to a quiet beach, pool or pond and transcend personal limitations in today’s water yoga.
If you are at the beach, stroll along the shoreline to find a quiet location away from others. Since the shoreline drifts with the tide, choose a shallow area with gentle waves washing over the sand. Find a place to do yoga that has harder sand for doing balance postures. Once you have decided on your spot, begin by just laying down on your back, closing the eyes and allowing the water to gently flow over the core of the body. Listen to the sounds of nature which is “quietness,” and go inward. Let go of all thoughts and allow nature to be the only sound.
After a few minutes, open your eyes into the sky and observe the seagulls or pelicans crying out as they circle overhead. Let the music of small waves massage the mind as they ripple over the body. When calmness predominates all thoughts, slowly lift up into a standing posture. Notice how the body gives way into the sand, challenging balance. Observe this physical balance, being reminded of what happens in the mind when mad, every day concerns attempt to push through and change calming energy into anxiety. Let go of these thoughts as soon as they appear and re-focus on the beauty of “no sounds” generated in the mind and body.
If you do not have access to the beach, locate a quiet pool to practice yoga meditation. Begin in the shallow end of a pool and stand in Tadasana or Mountain Pose, streamlining the body long with eyes closed. If you need support for balance, lean against the side of the pool or hold onto the ladder.
Once you are in a comfortable standing posture, raise one leg long, waist high and raise one arm to the sky, looking into the clouds as you deeply breathe. Slowly lower the raised arm and bow forward reaching towards the thigh, calf or ankle. Feel the softness of the air surrounding you as you point the toe of the extended leg and bow gently backwards. Hold the pose and let the body relax. Take several long, deep breaths then change legs.
Everyone can do this posture at whatever level of flexibility. The lesson is to teach the mind and body to let go and relax. If the muscles contract as you extend the leg, deeply inhale then exhale and allow the gradual release of tightness as the leg becomes straighter. Freeing the body of limitations is a slow process but with practice the restrictive mind and muscles will gradually let go.
Create your own yoga poses and practice them silently in the water. If you want more creative poses, go to the book, “Light on Yoga,” by B.K. S. Iyengar. Yoga requires contemplation and practice so choose the level of poses that expose you to creative initiation as you thoughtfully visualize the postures. Allow the peaceful environment to become one with you as you look around your natural setting. If you closely observe the surrounding nature, you may see the state’s most intelligent butterfly, the beautiful black and yellow striped Zebra Long Wing taking in the sweet nectar of a native flower. Why not become that beautiful butterfly?
Select your thoughts as you do your yoga postures, focusing on beauty, peace and harmony that only nature can profoundly provide. Become “one” with nature and observe how the world drifts far away.
Follow your path of “radiance” and join us soon in the resumption of Iyengar yoga at the Sebring YMCA.
“Dwell undistractedly in the mind’s innate Luminosity,
In the great equanimity of the infinite expanse of Reality,
There is nothing to cling to or reject;
Ultimately all dissolve into imageless
Clear Light. It is the anatomy of Life.”
Mahasiddha Niguma, 11th Century.