In order to have more confidence while away, it’s essential to be prepared to handle the little things. This will help you avoid unnecessary (and difficult) stops at pharmacies in unfamiliar terrain.
Today, I’m sharing the 12 most important things to pack for your next trip, based on my own experiences. I bet there’s something in my list that you haven’t thought of before.
For me, I like to take unit-dose pills or capsules, not the entire bottle of these items, because not doing so will fill up your suitcase pretty quickly.
Let’s dive into the 12 indispensable items from a pharmacist’s perspective, to keep your travels smooth and enjoyable.
1. Antihistamine — For mild allergic reactions or itchy rashes. Claritin for day use, and Benadryl at night.
2. Cold medicine — A nose spray can help with nasal congestion or a sinus headache.
3. Anti-itch cream — Hydrocortisone cream relieves itching from bug bites, rashes, or other minor skin irritations.
4. Sleep aid — Not sleeping properly on your trip will cause misery. I recommend melatonin for jet lag, but if you have Benadryl as your anti-histamine that will also put you to sleep. You can also check out my custom formula called Sleep Script.
5. Eye drops — A redness-reliever eye drop can soothe irritated eyes from air travel or allergies.
6. Earplugs — Silicone earplugs can help you sleep through loud noises at night.
7. Pain reliever — Ibuprofen or acetaminophen are the two that I recommend. Either one of these can help relieve pain from headaches, toothaches, and muscle aches that may occur during travel. Acetaminophen is a little better for fever if you happen to get sick.
8. Anti-diarrhea medication — Imodium or other anti-diarrhea medication, along with a probiotic, can alleviate traveler’s diarrhea.
9. Electrolyte solution — Pedialyte or similar solutions replenish fluids and electrolytes lost due to diarrhea or vomiting. It will also help you with leg cramps. You can take powder stick packets with you and make your own with some bottled water.
10. Antacids — Tums or Pepcid AC can alleviate heartburn or acid reflux symptoms after eating some spicy Pozole Rojo.
11. Bandages and antibiotic ointment — Treat minor cuts and scrapes with items like Neosporin and bandages.
12. Ginger capsules or tablets — Useful for nausea, motion sickness, or queasiness from windy roads or boat rides.
If traveling with insulin and needles, inform the airline, pack in carry-on luggage, and comply with TSA guidelines, including proper labeling and temperature control measures.
Packing these essential OTC medications and supplements can prevent or alleviate many travel-related health issues, so you can focus on enjoying your trip. For chronic medical conditions requiring prescription medication, pack in their original packaging or prescription bottle.
Before closing, consider the destination. Some countries in regions such as India, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Egypt, Mexico, and Thailand have a slightly higher risk of diseases due to inadequate sanitation or water treatment facilities in some regions. As such, people are more likely to experience traveler’s diarrhea or other diseases like cholera or typhoid fever.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.