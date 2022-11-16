The holidays are here and it’s time for some to travel. Some of you will stay in the state while others will venture into colder states. Whether you travel to Miami or Michigan or any of our wonder states here are some tips to keep your hearing aids running smoothly.

Pack some extra batteries. You never know when you might lose some or drop them on the floor and can’t find them. Maybe you left them sitting on the table when you went from one place to another. Nothing worse than Christmas morning and no hearing aid batteries and little ones hugging your neck and you can’t hear what they are telling your. So, take a couple extra packs.

