Most experts today agree on one thing and that is that good health begins in the gut. And since herbal remedies represent the most ancient medicines of our healthcare history, I would like to focus today on one particular supplement that is foundational.

It’s called Triphala. “Tri” refers to the number three, and “phala” means fruits. Triphala is a combination of three fruits: Haritaki, Amalaki, and Bibhitaki.

Recommended for you