Most experts today agree on one thing and that is that good health begins in the gut. And since herbal remedies represent the most ancient medicines of our healthcare history, I would like to focus today on one particular supplement that is foundational.
It’s called Triphala. “Tri” refers to the number three, and “phala” means fruits. Triphala is a combination of three fruits: Haritaki, Amalaki, and Bibhitaki.
Many people experience gastrointestinal (GI) problems, including bloating, flatulence or abdominal pain. No matter the cause of these problems, Triphala, a unique botanical formula, has a long history of therapeutic value!
Before I get to the potential uses of Triphala, it’s important to note that reducing GI symptoms requires dietary changes, a good deal of time, and different methods. It is not like you take a pill (for example an acid blocker) and you’re good. That’s one thing that I think some people forget when it comes to relieving chronic GI symptoms.
9 potential uses for Triphala
Dried herbal extracts of the above three fruits are what constitute Triphala so when you buy a bottle of Triphala supplement, you are getting all three of those herbs. The supplement is available at health food stores nationwide, online retailers and most holistic-oriented clinics like at your acupuncturist’s clinic or naturopath’s office.
Do not take Triphala if you are pregnant or taking blood pressure medication. It may interact with many different medications, so please check with your pharmacist or physician if you take warfarin, or a statin cholesterol-reducing medication, or even an antipsychotic or antidepressant.
The herbal supplement is not intended for serious GI concerns such as appendicitis, pancreatitis, obstructions, jaundice or any major illness.
Historically speaking, herbal remedies are considered among the most powerful methods of supporting good health. Triphala is multi-tasking and can support many aspects of gastrointestinal health, but again, not emergencies.
Triphala is usually taken without regard to meals. It has a very mild diuretic effect, which some people do not even notice, but for that reason, some people do not take it at bedtime.
Triphala has a very soothing anti-inflammatory effect on the entire gut, and can bring relief to some people very quickly. I have written a much longer article about Triphala and its impact on various cancer outcomes. I’ve found positive studies for Triphala’s use in pancreatic, gastric, prostate, colon and breast cancer! This article is available if you are interested, find it posted at my website, suzycohen.com.
