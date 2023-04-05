The body speaks through yoga postures; thus, we begin each class by sitting quietly, eyes closed, legs crossed with the back of the palms resting on the thighs. Slow, quiet music accompanies the stillness of the pose. Resting in the “Meditation Pose” and deeply breathing with slow inhales and exhales quiets the body and the mind as the concerns of the world are released and time loses the dimension of control.
When sitting in this posture for at least 15 minutes, the body and mind lets go of time and focuses inward on relaxation. Quietly sitting with no thoughts allows healing energy to arise up through the spinal cord and replenish the fresh oxygenated blood flow throughout the body. The body has the opportunity to relax and the mind is quieted. When tension is released, the healing energy has room to expand.
Yoga brings forth a refreshment and renewal of life energy as negativity is released. In yoga, this is termed “the healing energy.” When a variety of yoga postures are practiced as part of a lifestyle, the body begins to grow and change, beginning with an acute awareness of movement and thought. This meditation posture is initiated from a sitting position or by standing straight.
Yoga postures are meant to be incorporated into everyday activities, as yoga is more than just participating in a class, practicing postures and then returning to old habit patterns when the class is over. Yoga develops a conscious awareness of health and fitness intended to be applied in everyday activities. Enjoy the opening Meditative Posture as demonstrated by yoga practitioners Selma Jacobs and Anita Nautiyal.
In yoga, every breath is a message of awareness. Observe in the body where there is resistance and lack of flexibility. Use the breath to loosen tight muscles and observe how the breath can relax tension. The yoga pathway to health and fitness begins each day. Beginning the day by sitting in the Meditation Posture focuses the mind on harmonizing energy in the body and mind. Healing the mind and body from the troubles of the world is a great beginning. Free the unconsciously stored energy and bring it forth into the reality of your life. This is the beginning of a yoga practice.
