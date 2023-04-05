Meditation pose

Yoga practitioners Anita Nautiyal and Selma Jacobs demonstrate Meditation Pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

The body speaks through yoga postures; thus, we begin each class by sitting quietly, eyes closed, legs crossed with the back of the palms resting on the thighs. Slow, quiet music accompanies the stillness of the pose. Resting in the “Meditation Pose” and deeply breathing with slow inhales and exhales quiets the body and the mind as the concerns of the world are released and time loses the dimension of control.

When sitting in this posture for at least 15 minutes, the body and mind lets go of time and focuses inward on relaxation. Quietly sitting with no thoughts allows healing energy to arise up through the spinal cord and replenish the fresh oxygenated blood flow throughout the body. The body has the opportunity to relax and the mind is quieted. When tension is released, the healing energy has room to expand.

