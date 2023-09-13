TAMPA — The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) will host a Suicide Prevention Awareness Virtual event from 9-11 a.m. Friday. This event will be held though Webex.

The theme is “Cultivating Community Connections.” Everyone has a role to play to save lives and cultivate healthy and strong individuals, families, and communities. During this event we will provide training and discussions to assist in raising awareness of suicide prevention and share that help is available, and suicide can be prevented.

