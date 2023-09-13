TAMPA — The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) will host a Suicide Prevention Awareness Virtual event from 9-11 a.m. Friday. This event will be held though Webex.
The theme is “Cultivating Community Connections.” Everyone has a role to play to save lives and cultivate healthy and strong individuals, families, and communities. During this event we will provide training and discussions to assist in raising awareness of suicide prevention and share that help is available, and suicide can be prevented.
“While suicide prevention is important to address throughout the year, Suicide Prevention Month gives us a dedicated time to come together and discuss this difficult and critically important topic,” said Dr. Carri-Ann Gibson, chief mental health officer, VISN 8 Sunshine Healthcare Network.
“Our collective goal during this event is to ensure veterans and their loved ones, our providers and our community partners have access to suicide prevention resources and clinical services that will help all of us reach out and be there for each other,” she said.
Registration is not needed. To join the event on Sept. 15, dial 1-404-397159; access code 276 365 06764.
In conjunction with this virtual event, facilities across VISN 8 will host suicide prevention awareness events.