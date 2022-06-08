Types and Causes of Hearing Loss
There are three main types of hearing loss:
Sensorineural – Characterized by abnormalities of the inner ear, including hair cell damage and death, auditory neuropathy, and genetic conditions such as autosomal recessive deafness.
Conductive – Characterized by abnormalities of the outer and middle ear, including otosclerosis, otitis media, perforated eardrum, and disfigurement of ear structures. This type of hearing loss prevents sound waves from entering the inner ear.
Mixed – A combination of sensorineural and conductive hearing loss. One may precede the other or they may occur simultaneously. This is often due to injuries, tumors, and other health conditions.
Of the three, sensorineural is the most common and its causes are numerous, though the vast majority of cases are due to repeated exposure to loud noise, aging, and injuries to the brain. It responds very well to treatment with hearing aids and can usually be slowed with the use of hearing protection, aural rehabilitation, and better hearing health habits.
Unique Risk Factors for Veterans
While service members are subject to the same hearing health risks as the civilian population, they are also impacted by additional dangers that greatly increase their likelihood of developing a hearing loss. Statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) assert that:
• Military and war veterans are much more likely than civilians to experience Central Auditory Processing Disorder (CAPD)
• Tinnitus and hearing loss are among the top health conditions reported by veterans
• Due to the high volume of hearing loss patients, the VA is the largest employer of audiologists and speech-language pathologists in the United States
Hazards encountered in the line of duty such as blasts from IEDs, noisy aircraft, gunfire, artillery fire, and detonations contribute significantly to the hearing damage sustained by service members. Blast exposure in particular is associated with long-term hearing difficulties, especially in cases of traumatic brain injury. When neural pathways are compromised, the brain often loses the ability to distinguish sounds amid background noise, process the meaning of sounds, and pinpoint where sounds originate. These are the hallmark symptoms of CAPD. Diagnosis can be challenging because these patients often receive normal scores on pure-tone audiometry tests conducted in sound booths, but struggle to hear in noisy real-world environments, which are difficult to replicate in a clinical setting. Speech and noise evaluations to evaluate how the brain processes speech, loudness, and pitch of signals is vital to successful treatment. Audiologist are the appropriate provider when CAPD or any other type of hearing loss that has central involvement is suspected.
Available Treatments
Currently, the gold standard for treating sensorineural hearing loss is hearing aids. Treatment for conductive and mixed hearing loss depends on the cause. Tumors, disfigurement, and malformation of the ear can be corrected with surgery, while infections can be cleared up with antibiotics. Treating auditory processing disorders like CAPD is a bit more involved and usually requires a combination of hearing aids and aural rehabilitation. If post-traumatic stress disorder is also present, additional measures such as sound therapy and trigger desensitization may be added to the patient’s recovery plan.
