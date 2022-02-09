Having a headache is common, and probably 80% of people experience one in their life. There are all sorts of headache disorders such as migraines, tension, hormonal and cluster headaches. Popular medications can induce a headache including the very effective blood pressure pills known as “ACE inhibitors.” You probably have heard of the ACE receptor since that’s where the bug of 2020 binds to as it enters human cells.
But what about intracranial headaches due to high pressure on the brain, have you heard of that? It’s a serious problem and I think it is important for you to understand what that type of headache feels like. It’s also critical to distinguish this from a migraine, which often has an aura.
Probably the most common symptom of intracranial hypertension (aside from the headache itself) is eye trouble. There is no aura. You may have blind spots, poor peripheral (side) vision, blurry vision, double vision, and temporary bouts of vision loss. Left untreated, many people experience permanent vision loss.
An intracranial hypertension headache happens when there is increased intracranial pressure (ICP) in the brain. Normally this occurs if a person has a traumatic brain injury, car accident, sports injury or a disease involving the spinal cord. It wasn’t that common except in the elderly population with high risk of a stroke, hydrocephalus or aneurysm. Nowadays, I get questions about severe, moving headaches frequently, so I’ve been researching the cause of these.
The hallmark symptom of course is a severe headache, one that might even move quickly around your head. It may be sharp and severe, or may feel like a dull, aching pressure that make your eyes hurt. You may feel less alert, and a bit confused but also possibly restless. As the pressure rises in your brain, you may become less able to speak like normal, and more weak. It may feel like it’s a little bit harder to breathe. These symptoms can come on in minutes, and wake you in the middle of the night. This is not a headache you can treat at home; this is a medical emergency in many cases because it could mean impending stroke or blindness.
There are however a number of cases where individuals can walk around and sort of function in life with mild ICP. And this may be you if you’ve been to dozens of doctors for your weird, unrelenting headaches.
The condition can be diagnosed with a lumbar puncture that assesses the pressure of your cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). A visual examination looking for papilledema is critical as part of the fundamental work up. I hope this article has been helpful in terms of enlightening you to the new type of headache we are seeing. I hope it helps you to have learned the symptoms today in case you or a loved one experiences this. For more information visit the Intracranial Hypertension Research Foundation – https://ihrfoundation.org/
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of 'The 24-Hour Pharmacist' and 'Real Solutions.'