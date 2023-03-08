Recently, I was asked what the best-selling memory herb is.
The truth is that there are many herbs and supplements marketed for memory and cognitive function, and it can be difficult to determine which one is the best-selling.
So my answer is, it’s the one that people can remember the name of: lion’s mane.
Known botanically as Hericium erinaceus, it has gained a lot of attention and has been clinically studied in recent years as a dietary supplement due to its potential cognitive benefits, so it’s definitely a strong contender for the title of “best-selling herb for memory.”
Did you know that lion’s mane mushrooms got their name because they look like a lion’s mane? That’s right, these shaggy mushrooms have long, flowing tendrils that resemble a lion’s mane. So the next time you see a lion’s mane mushroom, you can imagine a lion wearing a stylish hairpiece made of mushrooms.
Several studies have shown that lion’s mane extract may improve cognitive function, memory and concentration. For example, a 2010 study found that lion’s mane extract improved cognitive function in elderly Japanese men and women. More recently, a 2019 study found that lion’s mane extract improved cognitive function in individuals with mild cognitive impairment.
The neuroprotective properties come from the compounds called erinacines and hericenones that can stimulate the growth and regeneration of nerve cells in the brain, and protect them from damage. Some studies have shown that lion’s mane extract may reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which can contribute to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
As for mood improvement, a 2013 paper outlined how lion’s mane extract reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, at least in menopausal women who were the study participants.
Some people who have Alzheimer’s also take a popular medication called Namenda and you may wonder if lion’s mane interacts with it. The way the herb works and the drug works are completely different so I’d say it’s probably fine, but definitely ask your physician to be sure.
While not on the topic of brain health, one other useful potential benefit of lion’s mane right about now is its ability to boost the immune system. Animal studies have shown that lion’s mane extract can increase the activity of natural killer cells and macrophages. This action helps your body fight off infections and diseases.
Lion’s mane is a medicinal mushroom that is sold as a dietary supplement and it’s even in my own Memory Script, which is patented. The mushroom is also eaten as a food, similar to portobello and shiitake mushrooms – you can cook with it.
Lions mane has undoubtedly gained a lot of attention in the health and wellness community. As a reminder, lifestyle factors such as regular exercise and healthy eating habits play a crucial role in maintaining cognitive health. So if you want to improve your memory, don’t forget to exercise your brain along with your body. I’ve written a longer version of this article in case you’re interested and I have more information at suzycohen.com
