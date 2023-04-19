Have you ever noticed that if something happens to our body that we are able to just “adapt”? If you hurt your knee then your hip and ankle help you to walk and to shift the pain. If you hurt your wrist then your fingers might have to hold a pen a little differently to write comfortable.

It is often thought that when one of our senses diminishes that one of our other senses can compensate for that deficiency. In a study by Anu Sharma, PhD., of the University of Colorado Boulder (2020), there is supporting evidence of the correlation and cooperation that our senses have with one another. This is called cross-modal recruitment. Our brain is comprised of very complex mechanisms in which input is processed, analyzed and thus reacted too. The cortical regions of our brain that gets this information first is called our primary sensory cortices. It used to be believed that each of our senses sent information to its own private sensory cortex. This latest study shows that our senses do indeed help take up the slack of a weakened “other” sense.

