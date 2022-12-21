First, you should know that magnesium is an essential mineral required for strong bones and teeth. It plays a crucial role in mood, brain health and cognition.

Having adequate levels of magnesium ensures attention span and focus. Furthermore, low magnesium (relative to calcium) will lead to long-lasting cramps and spasms. Severe hypomagnesemia will lead to cardiac irregularities and palpitations, as well as migraines and hypertension.

