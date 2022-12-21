First, you should know that magnesium is an essential mineral required for strong bones and teeth. It plays a crucial role in mood, brain health and cognition.
Having adequate levels of magnesium ensures attention span and focus. Furthermore, low magnesium (relative to calcium) will lead to long-lasting cramps and spasms. Severe hypomagnesemia will lead to cardiac irregularities and palpitations, as well as migraines and hypertension.
You can get magnesium from your diet by eating various foods such as leafy greens, nuts and yogurt. With the acidification of soil, our crops are magnesium deficient, so you may not get enough. Another cause for magnesium deficiency is drinking a lot of caffeinated beverages or taking proton pump inhibitor (acid-blocking) drugs.
Allow me to briefly explain the various types of magnesium that are sold over the counter and online:
Magnesium Oxide — When people take this type of magnesium, they may develop stomach upset, bloating, diarrhea and a lot of gas. The magnesium breaks off from the oxide, but not very much of it. In other words, you don’t get a lot of magnesium absorption. Think of magnesium like a rock, it’s not going to break apart into tiny little particles and get absorbed well.
Magnesium Citrate — This type of magnesium is sold in tablets and in liquid. The citrate form doesn’t really get to your bones or your brain easily. The green liquid bottles of mag citrate you see at the pharmacy are used to evacuate the bowel prior to imaging procedures. They’re called “saline” laxatives.
Magnesium citrate and oxide forms are perfect to use if you want to relieve constipation, but not for treating magnesium deficiency.
Chelated Magnesium — This is a slightly more expensive form of magnesium than the two listed above. The term “chelate” confuses people sometimes but it just means that the magnesium is bound to another thing (usually glycinate).
It’s a rock that breaks apart easily and therefore the crumbling allows for higher bioavailability. With higher absorption of magnesium into the bloodstream, you now see benefits to the bones, brain, and heart.
MagTein Magnesium L-Threonate — This is a chelated, patented brand name of magnesium that is found in high-quality formulas including my own MagFocus® powder which is also available on Amazon. Using my analogy of a rock, you might imagine that MagTein crumbles into tiny particles. It transports itself out of the gut and goes where it’s needed, especially the brain to help with attention span, relaxation and mood.
Do not opt for cheap forms if you’re treating a chronic condition. It’s apt to cause you embarrassing gas or diarrhea! Some people insist on taking these ‘laxative’ forms of magnesium and think, “I don’t care because it’s so cheap, I’ll just take more!” Don’t.
Consuming extra pills to compensate for poor bioavailability is harmful. It just causes a significant laxative effect and one that comes on quickly. You may not have time to get to the bathroom! If you’d like to read the longer version of this article, visit my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.