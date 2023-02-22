I was inspired to write this blog because I took a capsule of my Mito B complex today and sat down with hot tea. About 15 minutes after that I walked into my hot yoga class, where I quickly developed a heat flush. I’m talking about a hot flush from the niacin. I did it to myself without thinking twice about the timing of a hot drink and a hot gym.

Just FYI, the niacin flush is a pretty unusual occurrence with dietary supplements, but it can happen if you’re sensitive to niacin, or if you take it and then go into a room that is 102 degrees and do headstands, lol!

