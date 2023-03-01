SARASOTA — Lighthouse recently received a generous grant from the Wilson-Wood Foundation for the organization’s independent living program.

The $10,000 grant will help further support individuals experiencing vision loss, right here in our own community. Services like white cane training; daily living activities such as reading, writing, and preparing a meal; or assistive technology training will give them the tools they need to get back to living a life of independence. The Wilson-Wood Foundation has been a supporter of Lighthouse for 30 years.

