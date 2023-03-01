SARASOTA — Lighthouse recently received a generous grant from the Wilson-Wood Foundation for the organization’s independent living program.
The $10,000 grant will help further support individuals experiencing vision loss, right here in our own community. Services like white cane training; daily living activities such as reading, writing, and preparing a meal; or assistive technology training will give them the tools they need to get back to living a life of independence. The Wilson-Wood Foundation has been a supporter of Lighthouse for 30 years.
“The Lighthouse has been providing much needed vision rehabilitation programs in our area for nearly 38 years, and the Wilson-Wood Foundation has been a generous supporter of our programs for more than 30 years. Together, we have empowered hundreds of children, teens and adults to live happy, healthy and independent lives,” said Lighthouse CEO Lisa Howard.
Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center is the only nationally accredited, private, non-profit agency providing rehabilitation training to blind and visually impaired individuals of all ages residing in a five-county region that includes Highlands, Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota.
The Lighthouse offers training and rehabilitation to foster independence, productivity, and improved quality of life. For more information, please visit www.lighthouseeducationcenter.org