Wireless hearing aids are one of the most exciting technological innovations of the last decade. Superior connectivity means you can now stream music, podcasts, and phone calls directly to your ears. Some models are even compatible with smart TVs, making these devices extremely convenient and enjoyable to use.

But are they safe? Let’s find out.

• If you have hearing loss, you’re not alone. It affects an estimated 466 million youth and adults around the globe, per the World Health Organization, and often can be effectively managed with hearing aids.

• Adults treated for hearing loss have reported significant improvements in self-confidence, social engagement, ability to play sports, and in other areas of life, per research commissioned by the National Council on Aging.

• Only an estimated 16% of U.S. adults ages 20 to 69 and just 30% of those 70 and older who could be helped by hearing aids actually use them, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, but we’re dedicated to changing that and changing lives — one community member at a time.