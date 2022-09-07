Wireless hearing aids are one of the most exciting technological innovations of the last decade. Superior connectivity means you can now stream music, podcasts, and phone calls directly to your ears. Some models are even compatible with smart TVs, making these devices extremely convenient and enjoyable to use.
But are they safe? Let’s find out.
How wireless hearing aids workMost wireless hearing aids connect to the internet via Wi-Fi, just like other personal electronics. It’s easy, convenient, and doesn’t require high-powered internal processors. This is quickly becoming the industry standard. Due to recent technological breakthroughs, some wireless hearing aids are also capable of using Bluetooth, which is a high-bandwidth connection between two specific devices that does not require the internet. Using radio waves, Bluetooth allows your hearing aids to pair with other electronics directly and offers a smooth transfer of information that is not easily disrupted.
Health concerns associated with wireless technologyEver since cell phone usage became widespread, there have been rumors and fears focused on the type of electromagnetic radiation they emit. Many people have wondered if cell phones cause brain tumors or cancer. What about wireless routers, tablets, personal computers, and all the new smart gadgets we’re filling our homes with? Luckily the World Health Organization and many other agencies around the globe have taken these questions seriously and found the answers.
The type of electromagnetic energy emitted by wireless devices such as cell phones and hearing aids is non-ionizing radiation. This means it does not disturb the electrons of atoms and cannot disrupt the body’s cellular processes the way ionizing radiation from nuclear material would. At most, it can transfer heat energy to your skin and give you a warm ear.
How wireless devices are regulatedBecause hearing aids are medical devices, they are subject to a strict set of rules and requirements. Thorough third-party testing is conducted on each wireless hearing aid model from each hearing aid manufacturer to ensure compliance with national regulations. So far, all have shown extremely low levels of energy transfer that can only be detected with special equipment. Additionally, hearing aids emit a tiny fraction of the electromagnetic radiation that cell phones do. There are no identified health concerns posed by the energy emitted by wireless hearing aids.
Have you been impacted by hearing loss? Are you ready to upgrade your devices and go wireless? Whether your hearing difficulties are a new development or a lifelong issue, the experts at Central Florida Hearing Services can help. Give us a call now and schedule your complimentary consultation.
Dr. Andrea Livingston, Au.D. provides informative, compassionate, and personalized patient care with the sole purpose of improving your hearing, tinnitus, and equilibrium. If you’re concerned about your hearing or a loved one, please call 863-658-4874 to schedule a free hearing consultation or visit www.centralflhearing.com