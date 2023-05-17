Do you ever watch TV at a friend’s house and wish they would turn it up … just a little? Was it crazy loud the last time you went to the steak house and wish you had some cotton for your ears? Do you wear hearing instruments? People with hearing loss are actually more sensitive to changes in volume than those who have normal hearing (most of the time). That is because the hearing nerves are damaged from wear and tear and just become more sensitive to stimulation.
Many people want their life to be simple, to be easy. Others may want some control. Sometimes it is just nice to have a little control. Hearing instruments come in different levels of technology. While the top tier of technology will offer fast processors to control noise for environmental adaptation, not all levels will. While instruments are designed to effortlessly change from quiet environments to windy or noisy places we know that many users still would like some control.
Controls on the hearing instruments can vary. There may be a volume control that with the press of a button will turn all sounds up or down. It can be programmed also to just increase or decrease sounds. The button can also be programmed to allow for different programs. Programs are actually different prescriptions. Perhaps you sing in the choir at church or maybe you like to go dancing. A music program may be perfect for you.
A specific program calculated and designed for your individual needs can help you to get the most diversified fit for your hearing. The hearing instrument may be able to provide you with programs and also a volume control. Many hearing aids today are computers and have a “data log”. This data log records and separates all of your environments sounds and speech into specific categories. The information is then analyzed by your hearing health care provider computer system to provide recommendations for the best adjustments and settings for your personal hearing instrument. The days of a patient coming in for their check-ups and telling us, ”I don’t know what is wrong … I just couldn’t understand.” The intricate data that is supplied helps us to take a scientific and objective approach to your specific hearing needs.
Different hearing instruments will have types of controls on the hearing aids. There may be a push button, rocker switch or perhaps a volume control wheel. If there is not any type of physical control on the hearing instrument, then there is probably a remote control that will allow you some extra control. Some hearing instruments are Bluetooth and will pair up directly to a Smartphone. Remote controls and Smartphone apps allow for discreet adjustments. There are remote controls with extra large buttons for users that are visually impaired or that have dexterity problems.
Every person has different needs. While some people will get “wide-eyed” at the thought of pressing a button, others want the extra control. Depending on your useable hearing and your speech understanding capabilities in noise there may be some huge benefits for you and your hearing if you have a little extra control ... even in the top tier of technology. Some patients want to start off with their new hearing aids, “not pressing a button” and may decide once they get more used to it that they want to activate the button. New users may benefit from the activation of the memory button because in the beginning they will be stimulating their brain with lots of sounds. The ability to switch to a memory that would drastically control more noise or perhaps give a distance setting for their TV may smooth the transition for the new user.
Whether you want more control or you want the instrument to do as much as it can do without too much involvement on your part, be sure to explore all hearing correction possibilities with your hearing health care provider. Ask questions so that you know why your hearing health care provider is recommending specific products. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.