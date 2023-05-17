Do you ever watch TV at a friend’s house and wish they would turn it up … just a little? Was it crazy loud the last time you went to the steak house and wish you had some cotton for your ears? Do you wear hearing instruments? People with hearing loss are actually more sensitive to changes in volume than those who have normal hearing (most of the time). That is because the hearing nerves are damaged from wear and tear and just become more sensitive to stimulation.

Many people want their life to be simple, to be easy. Others may want some control. Sometimes it is just nice to have a little control. Hearing instruments come in different levels of technology. While the top tier of technology will offer fast processors to control noise for environmental adaptation, not all levels will. While instruments are designed to effortlessly change from quiet environments to windy or noisy places we know that many users still would like some control.

