Yoga students practicing

Yoga practitioners Jennifer Noble, Ariela Vega and Shawna Taay practice a body sculpting exercise.

 COURTESY/NANCY DALE

Yoga is a mental and physical practice to enhance health and wellness. Adding light hand weights while doing postures builds muscles and burns off stress.

“Body sculpting” or training with light weights increases energy, reduces anxiety, makes the heart grow stronger and reduces blood pressure. Yoga body sculpting strengthens arms, legs and core muscles balancing in various standing and reclining postures.

