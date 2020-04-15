A tap-dancing yoga practitioner! Yes, this is what Jenny Martin is awakening in her spare time: “Well, I like to dance,” said Martin. “The sounds and rhythm of the ‘taps’ are motivating and easy to learn.”
The following are Jenny’s tap-dancing instructions:
“Begin by marching on the ball of the foot and drop down one heel at a time, gradually speeding up. Be sure to start on a piece of wood. If you don’t have tap shoes, use any shoe that makes a sound on the floor. Next move, try the ‘Ball Change’ which means rotating weight from one foot to the next creating a tap by shuffling the feet as you scuff backward. Continue to practice this sequence and it will eventually make sense. You can also create different combinations. I may graduate my sequence to ‘Flap and Time Step’ but not anytime soon!”
Another yoga student, Carol Todd, a retired teacher, teaches Qigong/Tai Chi at the Sebring YMCA. Carol describes Tai Chi as “calming and energetic. It gets the Qi energy flowing in the body.” Chi or Qi is the vital life force or positive and negative electromagnetic energy that flows through everything in the Universe. “Families needing something fun to do can go to an Internet site, ‘Primary Playground’ and view families participating in various activities including yoga and Tai Chi,” added Todd.
Yoga practitioner, Natalie Kovens, who works at the Peter Powell Museum of Art in Avon Park says, “There are many creative ways to occupy this newly acquired free time. My mom, Claudia, 72, is keeping busy knitting a baby blanket for my grandson who was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on Feb 12. My mom has cataracts and macular degeneration but this project helps her remain positive during these times.”
As far as this writer, I am going back to an old skill, baton twirling. I pulled out the old baton I used as a “Swingette” or Majorette, attending Miami Jackson High School and began to roughly do some twists, aerials and flips. I am reviving my “twirling” muscle memory but it will take practice. My baton group in Miami was called, “Nancy’s Prancers.”
At present, teaching yoga for many years, I have learned that this practice awakens the mind, body and spirit. Yoga is integrated into everyday activity and supports physical and emotional stability. Yoga inspires unification of the mind, body, spirit and freedom from negativity. Yoga creates forbearance and tolerance focusing inward to discover peace and harmony.
Life is a Journey as we learn to conquer negativity, harmonizing energy into positive action. Join us soon when yoga classes resume at the YMCA and discover “Peace Profound!”