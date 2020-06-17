“Fear is the unpleasant emotional state consisting of psychological and psycho-physiological responses to a real or imagined external threat or danger,” (https://medical-dictionary.com). The free flow of energy through the body’s “chakras,” practicing yoga, promotes overall well-being and breaks the fear pattern. The vibratory energy in the “chakras,” (an ancient Sanskrit word translated as ‘wheel’ or ‘vortex’ that runs along the spine) is not just an esoteric term relating only to Eastern philosophy.
Derived from the Sanskrit word “wheel,” chakras are considered the centers of energy in the body where major nerve points meet and where the life force, or “prana,” flows throughout the body. When the flow of energy is blocked, it disrupts physical, emotional and mental health. A disturbance on one plane can ripple through the entire body. Thus, how do we engage chakra energy through a yoga flow practice to dissipate fear?
Life is a journey; sometimes a rocky road that is an opportunity to awaken mental awareness and contemplate what we may be accepting as “reality.” Checking “reality” involves research documentation based on factual conclusions to situations that affect what we “believe” to be true. The “media” heightens fear and keeps us engaged in a purpose that can mean capturing our attention to sell a product or idea that produces money from advertising or allegedly meeting a deeply rooted “need.”
When we stop and realign our thinking by moving away from ideas or feelings that generate fear, we may begin to break the cycle of unconsciously absorbing “fear.” Awareness, is the first stop. If we awaken to our reality, we may realize that negative unconsciousness may be the first positive state to better appraise our sense of reality and reaction to it.
Thus, stop for a few moments when the breath increases and tensions tighten the body. Close the eyes, let go of all thoughts and feelings and slowly but deeply inhale and exhale. It is even better to move to a calm location, perhaps outside under a shade tree and just stand in Mountain pose, called Tadasana. This is the first step in calming the mind and body letting go of anxiety/fear.
In the yoga Mountain pose, take several deep calming breathes to refresh. Free the arms by lifting them, side by side, up to the sky as you lengthen the body. Yoga emphasizes slow movements and concentration. Stay inward and free the mind of anxiety as you harmonize with Nature.
Each time anxiety arises in the mind and the body produces the negative signs of fast breathing, turn to another yoga posture to further your goal of calmness. Consider that no matter how positive your ideas, you may not be able to to change a specific negative situation in the world; however, we can change our self. Thus, let’s move into this positive realignment of mind, body, emotions and spirit.
Slowly move the arms, swaying in a cool breeze, with eyes closed. Move with intention and visualize yourself in a beautiful setting where all is peaceful and calm. Hold onto this feeling. Next, slowly move forward taking small steps, one foot directly in front to the other. Concentrate on your balance. Observe a calmness draping over and throughout the body. Become aware of the chakra energy soothing the mind as it translates into the body with each tiny step.
Reinstate your aware of yoga as a disciplined practice of mind, body, emotions and spirit, all working in unison to maintain calmness. Avoid letting the negative consciousness of the world possess us; just let go of it. Discover renewed inner consciousness practicing serenity. Hold onto it with each yoga posture.
Finally, lay down upon the soft Earth, look up at the gently flowing clouds as they float by, change and dissipate. Relate to those clouds and manifest your design in the present moment for calmness and serenity!