The pace of the day can be exhausting when our lives become filled every minute with working, caring for loved ones, cleaning, washing, preparing meals, taking care of the yard, doctor appointments, home repairs, scheduling activities and lastly, taking care of ourselves. Somehow this order is “out-of-order.”
The emphasis in yoga class is taking care of oneself first, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually in order to calmly and fully give to others. A yoga class is a setting in which to participate and hone the values that strengthen the forces of life and expand them fully into the world. It is like dropping a small rock in a pond and observing the ripples slowly expanding into large rings. Yoga is a place to renew and revive, pressing away the enclosing walls of the world by going “within” to the quietness of the inner sanctuary, actuated by calm, slow deep breathing and sharing the beauty within with others seeking to enlarge their inner sanctuary of peace.
At the end of every yoga class, we turn out the lights, lay outstretched on the yoga mat or with legs up the wall, eyes closed and focused inward. This is what we call Shevasana, or the restorative pose. When we lie on the mat in Shavasana, or with legs up the wall, the outside world fades. We let any distracting thoughts pass through the mind and body like little butterflies, for another time. In Shavasana, we deeply breathe, expand the front thoracic cavity, then exhale and release carbon dioxide and tension stored in the body. Concentration inward is the key to relaxation so the body and mind can restore energy and become calm.
So, take your yoga mat and place it against a solid wall. Lie down and lengthen both legs up the wall. Breathe and relax. This is a good pose to do at the end of your practice. There is no time limit as you are coming in touch with your inner peace and renewal. If your legs become tired, then you can bring both feet together and rest them against the wall. Enjoy and relax!
Shavasana is everyone’s favorite pose, especially after a focused session of initiating different yoga postures, holding and repeating them as we tweak them into the correct form for the most health benefits. Iyengar yoga is slow moving with concentration and focus. We analyze each movement and visualize the posture. We perform each movement with grace and power. Every posture we practice in class is a pose to take home.
Take today’s pose with you: a new twist on life called “Eagle Pose.” There are many interpretations of Eagle Pose. We have discussed some other variations but today emphasizes a twist. Like the yoga practitioners in the picture, start in Tadassana, standing tall and straight. If you need to hold one hand on the wall for balance, do so or lean the body against a wall.
Start in a small bend at the knee and wrap one leg around the back of the other and slowly lift up into a straight stand. At the same time, wrap one arm around the other, bent at the elbow and clasp the other hand. Hold the pose as long as you can. Twists are great for increased mobility of the spine and joints. This pose releases tight energy to bring oxygen into the blood for healing. Blood oxygenates and regenerates the body. Breathe deeply. Hold one side then apply the same strategy to the other arm, leg.
We evolve through our yoga practice and establish a greater authenticity in our life as we discover our own uniqueness of knowledge. At the end of your practice, bend forward at the waist with a deep breath and say: Namaste, The beauty in me, greets the beauty in you. Namaste!