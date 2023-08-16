The source of physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual pain is often entombed in the mind and expressed through the physical body. The most immediate concern is how to handle pain and relieve it.
The beauty of life today is expressed through new thinkers. Young adult yoga practitioners today practice postures to improve mental, physical and emotional well-being. “New Age” thinkers are those who experiment, discover and experience new options to relieve stress in everyday life activities.
If a person experiences anxiety, a yoga practice awakens the mind to review options for the discovery of new learning. The past is dead. The Now is an evolving consciousness and way of living fully in the present with a focus on positive goals for better health, mentally, physically and emotionally. The present is Now for laughter and fun to stimulate growth. Creating a new reality requires action. Long time practitioners of creating a new life within and actualizing it in the present is Susan Whitefeather, formerly of Alamogordo, New Mexico where both of us were News Reporters for KALG-Radio, a Metromedia station and horse groomers at Ruidoso Downs racetrack. These were times of discovery and awareness to inspire new ways of thinking. To discover new growth, we examined the philosophies and actions of past explorers and inventors.
For example, Thomas Edison, who invented the lightbulb, experienced many trial and error failures in the 1800s to grow into a new individual. His philosophy and practice were based on one of his most famous quotes: “Genius is expressed in the present through inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration.” Invention and creativity were the heart of Edison’s legacy. Edison also believed that this philosophy and action can be taught in the schools. He added: “If there is a better way to do it, find it.” This philosophy is demonstrated through the initiation of a yoga practice.
Today’s Yoga for Life article emphasizes Edison’s philosophy through the initiation of the posture, “bow pose”. This posture helps relieve indigestion as the core of the body is activated. The back and extension of the core aids digestion, as the legs are curled to the back, abdominals are lengthened and the intestines motivated to improve digestion. As the curled spine is lifted, the shoulders are opened and long arms extended to the back to grab the ankles. The curved spine continues to awaken the core as the pose is held.
Practicing this posture will take time to improve but through the learning process, increased blood flow and elimination of toxins in the body will be released and flexibility improved. As Thomas Edison said living his life at the turn of the 19th Century, “success and failure comes and goes. Failure is an important part of developing resiliency. Only those who dare to fail greatly, can ever achieve greatly.”
Edison also stressed that “teaching resilience to children encourages competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution to coping and control.”
Scientist Albert Einstein added further to this philosophy: “Strive not to be a success but rather to be of value.”
Join with others at Shield Wellness Center, 4597 Casablanca Circle in Sebring, from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays for a weekly yoga practice.