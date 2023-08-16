Yoga photo

Shawna Tacy and Cynthia Chamberlain demonstrate yoga “bow pose.”

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

The source of physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual pain is often entombed in the mind and expressed through the physical body. The most immediate concern is how to handle pain and relieve it.

The beauty of life today is expressed through new thinkers. Young adult yoga practitioners today practice postures to improve mental, physical and emotional well-being. “New Age” thinkers are those who experiment, discover and experience new options to relieve stress in everyday life activities.

Recommended for you