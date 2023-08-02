Yoga twist

Shield Wellness yoga practitioner Jen Noble demonstrates the “body twist” posture.

 NANCY DALE/

CORRESPONDENT

Yoga is movement. Yoga is body flow with a purpose. Yoga heals and awakens the muscles, tissues, organs to breathe in fresh oxygenated blood. It is through movement that the body releases toxins and breathes in new energy. Sitting for long periods and restrictive movement in the mind and body inhibit healing and growth. Yoga guides the body through postures that circulate blood throughout the body. Yoga is not a stationary practice.

When the body is allowed by the mind to become locked in only specific limiting movement, growth is stunted and pain becomes lodged in the muscle tissue. “Fear” also restricts movement. Thus, a yoga practice begins in the mind. A positive mental adjustment may be needed when beginning a new yoga practice.

Recommended for you