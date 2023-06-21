Tadassana pose

Seated Tadassana pose with the Sebring Shield Wellness & yoga practitioners.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Water has always been considered the center of human health and wellness. An imbalance of water in the human body can result in dehydration, instability and physical weakness. A yoga proactive philosophy and practice emphasizes water as an essential element to sustain the body and fluid movement in the internal organs and the breath. Yoga poses are a flow of movements, executed with concentration, to gain psychological and physical benefits.

All living entities require water to live. Water is Nature’s gift of life, just as the intention to create a healthy body and mind through a yoga practice. Yoga emphasizes deep breathing from the diaphragm that heightens mobility, flexibility and lengthening of the spine. Long slow breaths relieve physical, mental, emotional stress. A focused yoga practice clears the mind of “worldly” thinking and creates an expanded definition of a new life with vitality.

