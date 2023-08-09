The past grips the mind and body unconsciously. Awakening a new mind and body is the purpose of a yoga practice. Long time habits are lodged in the mind and the body reflects the results. The first step in awakening the mind is to roll out the yoga mat, step in the center and begin to move. When movement begins so does conscious awareness.
Most long-time negative habits are unconscious until the pain speaks out through anxiety, lack of sleep and physical weakness. Give a yoga practice a try and begin to renew energy. Yoga initiates a positive mindset as a new starting point to improve health and release anxiety.
A yoga practice transmutes negative thought patterns of “I can’t” with the successful NIKE logo: “Just do it!” An example of this philosophy in action is when you drop a pen onto the floor and pick it up. Just do it! This example awakens the mind to act with intention. There is clearly a difference between intention and non-thinking behaviors. Yoga postures are initiated with the intention to improve movement, flexibility and eating habits and to deepen breathing.
Choosing to practice yoga is a purposeful action. Yoga is a pathway to open the mind by initiating postures that improve body flexibility, build muscle strength, stamina and improve the diet for well-being. Yoga is a pathway and practice of intentional thinking and action that requires mental focus, persistence, and perseverance as a vehicle to improve health. Yoga is not a workout; it is a practice imitated into everyday movements and activities. Yoga is a learning experience each day.
Today, we begin yoga by initiating postures with new practitioners, Joanne Nemitz and Gale Martin executing “Warrior Pose” for the first time, along with continuing practitioners, Arlene Tosi and Jen Noble.
Warrior Pose is an advanced posture to strengthen the lower body with wide legs, an extended upper body with both arms pulling the waist to the center of the body over the extremities. This pose strengthens the core, abdomen and back by holding the posture for several repetitions and expanding the breath through the upper body.
Deep breathing circulates oxygenated blood throughout the body and expels toxins from the bloodstream through long exhales. Holding each posture for several deep breaths, then repeating the same pose on the other side, improves flexibility of the upper and lower body. This “asana” also does wonders for the shoulders and arms. The neck is lengthened as the pose is held and as the head is turned to either side, the long nerve fibers in the upper back move and awaken a longer extension. When this occurs, the sensory pathways are cleared for better circulation and release of tension. Tightness of the neck is one of the contributing conditions to holding in anxiety, thus, this core extension can relieve a pain in the neck.
