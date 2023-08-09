Yoga warrior pose

Warrior pose demonstrated by practitioners Gale Martin, Joanne Nemitz, Arlene Tosi and Jen Noble.

 COURTESY/JANET SHORT

The past grips the mind and body unconsciously. Awakening a new mind and body is the purpose of a yoga practice. Long time habits are lodged in the mind and the body reflects the results. The first step in awakening the mind is to roll out the yoga mat, step in the center and begin to move. When movement begins so does conscious awareness.

Most long-time negative habits are unconscious until the pain speaks out through anxiety, lack of sleep and physical weakness. Give a yoga practice a try and begin to renew energy. Yoga initiates a positive mindset as a new starting point to improve health and release anxiety.

Recommended for you