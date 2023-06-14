Yoga class

Yoga class practicing at Shield Wellness Center.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Yoga postures externalize the “fire” or energy from within the body through various movements and postures that ignite a renewed consciousness of health and fitness. Learning and practicing various yoga breathing techniques and postures focus renewed life into everyday activity.

Introducing yoga as part of daily activity opens the internal channel for the fire within human consciousness to maintain healthy tissues, muscles, bones and internal organs. Yoga postures open the flow of oxygenated blood throughout the body with each inhale and clears toxins in the bloodstream through each deep exhalation. Physical movement is a beginning transition from a sedentary lifestyle, which is one of the most deteriorating human habits along with “non-thinking.” Growing and learning new behaviors through research and practice is a key educational component of a yoga practice. Channeling energy throughout the body is a by-product of thinking, learning and practice which creates positive results in the expansion of the mind and body for growth.

Recommended for you