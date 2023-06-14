Yoga postures externalize the “fire” or energy from within the body through various movements and postures that ignite a renewed consciousness of health and fitness. Learning and practicing various yoga breathing techniques and postures focus renewed life into everyday activity.
Introducing yoga as part of daily activity opens the internal channel for the fire within human consciousness to maintain healthy tissues, muscles, bones and internal organs. Yoga postures open the flow of oxygenated blood throughout the body with each inhale and clears toxins in the bloodstream through each deep exhalation. Physical movement is a beginning transition from a sedentary lifestyle, which is one of the most deteriorating human habits along with “non-thinking.” Growing and learning new behaviors through research and practice is a key educational component of a yoga practice. Channeling energy throughout the body is a by-product of thinking, learning and practice which creates positive results in the expansion of the mind and body for growth.
A yoga philosophy and practice can be compared to the 12th century flowering of philosophical depth and aestheticism which music composer Hildegard von Bingen in this “Age of Enlightenment” awakened through her inspiring music. Von Bingen channeled positive energy from her mind into her music, just as yoga translates specific movements of the body to enhance mental and physical growth.
Yoga energizes a focus within the mind to express physical postures designated to produce better health, happiness and fitness.
There are many types of yoga practices. Iyengar Yoga, which we initiate at Shield Wellness Center, activates muscles, tissues and organs to germinate a healthy body and create strength from within. One yoga posture is “Modified Side Angle”, which works the muscles and organs in unison to better process a healthy diet and eliminate the build-up of toxins in the bloodstream. This elimination process through yoga is about movement and awakening energy through daily activity. Yoga stresses the practice of specific postures to break-up habit patterns of lethargy and copycat thinking, and choosing healthy behaviors to channel a positive life-force throughout the body incorporating deep breathing and long exhales to eliminate toxins.
Yoga practitioners include: Lucy Galen, Maria Roman, Cynthia Chamberlain, Shawna Taoy, Jessica Nichol, Mary Walker, Airela Vega, Jordyn Donahay, Judy Guilmette, Hailey West, Rose Kennedy and Selman Jacobs.
Side angle pose improves flexibility, aligns the spine and strengthens the nervous system. Balance is also a factor when holding the body in a deep side bend with one arm lengthened over the head. When holding this posture for several breaths, tight muscles are released on each exhale, improving range of motion and lengthening the hip flexors and pelvic muscles.
Join yoga practitioners at Shield Wellness Center, U.S. 27 North for free yoga classes on Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m.