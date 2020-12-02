“Because our minds are so often thrown into a state of confusion by anxiety, we may disconnect from seeing or feeling the wonderful things in life,” (“The Blooming of the Lotus,” Thich Nhat Hanh, 1993). When we slowly and intentionally focus on how we move, we are able to enter a state of lightness, peace and joy. This is the beginning of transforming consciousness to forget the complications and problems in life. Walking mediation is a shelter from the turmoil of the world and it can be practiced anywhere. This is yoga.
Yoga encompasses all of life, through all times and turmoil, to connect with the beauty within the mind and avoid digging a deep foothold into chaos. As we focus on “meditative walking” and calmly breathing, the body and mind are engaged in the practice of letting go with a new focus of attention that can increase strength and vigor, transforming mental, physical and spiritual anguish into a state of health. Negative energy integrates into suffering, the root cause of illness. Yoga is a choice to let go of the world. Meditative living means a conscious effort, in all actions, to create serenity; a positive healing technique.
In the seasons of life, positive and negative energy is a choice of beliefs and practices despite unexpected disasters. We choose yoga as a transformative way to practice living a “whole life” not fragmented by seasonal fluctuations, expectations, illness or life forces that cause anxiety. Humans can choose how to think and act within unpredictable circumstances.
Life presents opportunities to grow or degenerate, depending on our “thinking and actions,” thus, meditative walking evokes calmness. All events can be perceived as negative or positive opportunities to restore and reinforce harmony. With this focus, let’s begin a guided meditation walk.
In the coolness of the day, locate a peaceful place to quietly harmonize with nature, allowing the mind and body to slowly move, deepening each breath. Begin by stepping one foot forward and on the next step, place the other foot directly behind the one in front. Slowly move with a balanced exchange between the feet. Next, fold the hands in front of the chest in a comfortable position to assist in balance. With each step, take a deep breath and exhale as you exchange feet. Maintain a straight line. Sounds easy but it takes focus and practice.
As we walk in yoga meditation, we are consciously calming, cleansing and regenerating the body and mind. Each human has unique qualities to contribute to life. Meditative walking probes through the outer covers of things to reveal a subtle essence of Life. Begin each new day with a “yoga meditative walk” and walk on “the wild side” of life!
