Arline Tosi

Yoga practitioner Arline Tosi demonstrates “needle pose”.

 COURTESY/NANCY DALE

There is much joy to celebrate in life that can be revitalized with a simple smile. This simple step is the beginning of letting go of negativity that often surrounds us as we move through everyday activities. Begin creating a new you as you roll out the yoga mat for today’s practice. Yoga is a personal choice to heighten awareness with a positive outlook each day.

Begin your practice with eyes closed, then take several deep long breaths and let all thoughts of the world go by. Stand in silence and begin to slowly move from Tadasana, standing tall, as you release tension from the mind and body. Today is a new beginning that you can initiate each time you unfold the yoga mat. Yoga is proactive thinking and action with a purpose to cleanse the mind and body of impurities in thought, actions and stress. Begin each yoga practice with a smile. When you practice at home, stand in front of a long mirror and generate new energy as you merge into the looking glass. Start here to initiate a new positive, healthy self and be happy, no matter what.

