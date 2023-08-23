There is much joy to celebrate in life that can be revitalized with a simple smile. This simple step is the beginning of letting go of negativity that often surrounds us as we move through everyday activities. Begin creating a new you as you roll out the yoga mat for today’s practice. Yoga is a personal choice to heighten awareness with a positive outlook each day.
Begin your practice with eyes closed, then take several deep long breaths and let all thoughts of the world go by. Stand in silence and begin to slowly move from Tadasana, standing tall, as you release tension from the mind and body. Today is a new beginning that you can initiate each time you unfold the yoga mat. Yoga is proactive thinking and action with a purpose to cleanse the mind and body of impurities in thought, actions and stress. Begin each yoga practice with a smile. When you practice at home, stand in front of a long mirror and generate new energy as you merge into the looking glass. Start here to initiate a new positive, healthy self and be happy, no matter what.
Create the new you in the mirror as you lengthen the spine, aligning your feet, legs, shoulders, core and back into a straight, long line. Hold this posture of strength as you deeply inhale and exhale fresh oxygenated blood throughout the body as you release toxins with each exhale through the nose. This pose requires determination! With each inhale, fill the lungs to their greatest capacity with oxygen and hold for a count of five, then slowly exhale the carbon dioxide and toxins. With closed eyes, remain focused on your breath. You are at the beginning of the yoga task to renew the body. Create your own reality and timing.
Arline Tosi demonstrates a posture that reflects a transfusion of energy from the core of the body and lengthens the upper torso. This posture appears to be simple but it is created with a focus on re-aligning the spine and curving it gently backwards as one arm is raised. This pose awakens the core and nervous system to enhance the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body.
Yoga postures are a pathway to release anxiety, mentally and emotionally from the mind and body. Yoga is a personal choice for mindfulness to maintain an emotionally calmer lifestyle. Arline demonstrates needle pose, which is held for several long breaths to lengthen the spine from the straight needle to a gently curved spine in the back.
Join the Shield Wellness yoga classes and practice together with others, as we laugh, exchange viewpoints on the postures and leave class with a deeper understanding of the mind and body. The free yoga classes are held at Shield Wellness Center, 4597 Casablanca Circle, Sebring. Classes are open to all on Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m.