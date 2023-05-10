The day was magnificent as health-conscious individuals flocked into the Jack Stroup Civic Center to indulge in conversation and demonstrations with health and beauty consultants. The vendors captured the attention of men and women interested in improving mind and body health with lots of options to choose from such as facials, massage, fitness and sun protection.
The event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. also featured the bonus of live stage performances, including Shield Wellness Center yoga students demonstrating postures to improve flexibility, mobility and to relieve stress. Some of the yoga students on stage have been practicing yoga for many years and some were new to yoga, but as they unrolled their yoga mats and the harmonious music began, the attention turned onto the stage. In the Shield yoga classes, everyone from advanced to first-time students learn the various postures together. As the performance began, the yoga class flowed into various postures with the accompaniment of beautiful music.
For those who are not familiar with yoga, the class was led in performing postures and an explanation of how each movement benefits the body and mind with a conscious awareness of health was given. When practicing yoga, the body changes over time as old negative habit patterns are relinquished and the mind glides the body into a conscious awareness of health and wellness. The importance of spinal cord flexibility is one of the key factors to toning and lengthening muscle fibers.
Yoga is relaxing as tightness, tension and anxiety are released with fun and laughter through the learning process.
Yoga participants were Cynthia Buckwalter (coordinator), Joyce and Tamra Shafer, and Martha Workman.
Yoga is a conscious awareness of balance and visualization with movements that inspire challenges in the body and mind. Yoga class always begins with silent meditation, sitting with legs crossed and palms resting on the thighs. This calmness quiets the mind and allows tension to flow out of the body with each exhale. Beginning in quiet calmness sets the atmosphere, not only for the yoga practice but for each person to take with them into everyday life. Yoga creates a luminous awareness to maintain health and wellness throughout life.
Join the Shield Wellness Center classes, 4597 Casablanca Circle, Sebring for classes on Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m. Yoga mats and other props for practice are supplied. The yoga classes are free and fun.