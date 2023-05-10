Yoga performers

Yoga practitioners take to the stage. They are coordinator Cynthia Buckwalter, Joyce Shafer, Tamra Shafer and Martha Workman, all led by Nancy Dale.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

The day was magnificent as health-conscious individuals flocked into the Jack Stroup Civic Center to indulge in conversation and demonstrations with health and beauty consultants. The vendors captured the attention of men and women interested in improving mind and body health with lots of options to choose from such as facials, massage, fitness and sun protection.

The event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. also featured the bonus of live stage performances, including Shield Wellness Center yoga students demonstrating postures to improve flexibility, mobility and to relieve stress. Some of the yoga students on stage have been practicing yoga for many years and some were new to yoga, but as they unrolled their yoga mats and the harmonious music began, the attention turned onto the stage. In the Shield yoga classes, everyone from advanced to first-time students learn the various postures together. As the performance began, the yoga class flowed into various postures with the accompaniment of beautiful music.

Recommended for you