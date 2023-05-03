A gathering of medical professionals at Royal Care of Avon Park enjoyed a stage performance of yoga practitioners and instructor Nancy Dale, Ph.D. from the Shield Wellness Center in Sebring on April 29.
The practitioners moved slowly through various movements to demonstrate how yoga postures can be practiced when doing everyday activities to improve balance, health and wellness. The first posture was Warrior Pose, which requires flexibility in both the upper and lower body for greater mobility, balance and endurance. Yoginis from the Shield Wellness class demonstrated Warrior Pose and other postures to attendees as they enjoyed lunch.
Comments and questions were encouraged from the medical professionals regarding how to execute the correct form of the postures for the most benefit in daily activities. The yoga process begins in the mind and is executed throughout the body. Focus, concentration and practice is the key to altering negative habit patterns that may impede a healthy lifestyle. Yoga is a pro-active practice to integrate movements into daily tasks in order to break longtime negative habits that may impair a healthy lifestyle.
Warrior Pose was demonstrated by Martha Workman, Arlene Tossi, Joyce Shafer and Tamra Shafer. The posture begins by standing tall in Tadasana or Mountain Pose, lengthening the legs wide, standing flat on both feet, centering the body and lifting tall. This pose is initiated with wide legs, shoulder width apart, standing straight and inhaling several long breaths through the nose as the outside arm is lifted up long and straight by the ear and the same side leg bent at the knee, The head is turned looking up the extended arm, while the other arm slides down the thigh to lengthen the side body. Each yoga posture is held for at least three long inhales and exhales through the nose giving time for the body to adjust.
When inhaling through the nose, oxygen is circulated throughout the bloodstream and gathers up toxins to release through the nose with the exhale. It is more difficult to focus on exhaling through the nose, then “panting like a dog” and breathing out through the mouth.
Yoga is a philosophy and practice that migrated from India more than 5,000 years ago and today has spread throughout the world. As a practitioner of yoga for more than 30 years, and teaching and demonstrating postures to people of all ages, it is known that yoga requires dedication, concentration and practice in everyday life to experience and enjoy healthy changes in the mind and body.
Join the Shield Medical yoga classes at 4597 Casablanca Circle (off U.S. 27 N Sebring), Tuesdays and Fridays, 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:307 p.m. Any questions, contact nancydalephd@gmail.com or call 863-214-8351.