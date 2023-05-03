Yoga on stage

Yoga practitioners perform the Warrior Pose at Royal Care: Martha Workman, Arlene Tossi, Joyce Shafer, Tamra Shafer and Nancy Dale.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A gathering of medical professionals at Royal Care of Avon Park enjoyed a stage performance of yoga practitioners and instructor Nancy Dale, Ph.D. from the Shield Wellness Center in Sebring on April 29.

The practitioners moved slowly through various movements to demonstrate how yoga postures can be practiced when doing everyday activities to improve balance, health and wellness. The first posture was Warrior Pose, which requires flexibility in both the upper and lower body for greater mobility, balance and endurance. Yoginis from the Shield Wellness class demonstrated Warrior Pose and other postures to attendees as they enjoyed lunch.

