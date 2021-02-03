Get ready for a challenge! It takes well-defined strength to create the beautiful body designs in yoga postures. Yoga is a multidimensional practice to improve performance through an understanding of the muscular and skeletal system. Knowledge of the anatomical structures of the body can be applied in yoga to optimize your practice and break though blockages. A focus from other athletic sports can also enhance your yoga practice.
Muscular contraction and gravity create opposing forces over the joints in the body. Thus, when incorporating “strength training” from other sport practices into yoga, it spreads out the energy distribution of weight so the joints become more flexible and enhance a full range of motions. Let’s expand your yoga practice to incorporate “strength training” from other athletic conditioning.
Today’s practice involves a couple of “props” of your choosing, to fit your present level of strength. Find an old tire and locate a “sledge hammer.” That’s right! Bring these props to a nice outdoor location with room to freely move. Begin by assessing your strength. Lift a car tire with a deep knee bend and arms placed shoulder width apart with a straight back, tucking the forearms beneath the tire. Evenly distribute your weight and slowly lift the tire and lower it at least five times. If the tire is too heavy to gain momentum and lift it, choose a lighter prop.
Next, grip the sledge hammer and see if you can lift it in order to swing it over your back to the ground. I asked my friend, John Peeples, a body builder and strength trainer, to assist in incorporating this “body building” challenge into the yoga practice. Let’s take a closer study of the movement and flow before attempting to do it, to prevent any injury.
To warm up with the sledge hammer, be sure you can lift it without straining the core of the body. Lifting the tire a few times as a warm-up, distributes body weight through the arms, legs and core before adding the swing of the sledge hammer to strike the tire on the ground. To practice the swing over the shoulder to hit the tire, extend one leg forward, slightly bent at the knee, as you grab the sledge hammer with the dominant hand at the bottom of the long handle and slide the other hand up to the top.
Take a long deep breath through the nose and with both hands, lift the whole hammer back over the shoulder. Then twist through the core and swing the sledge hammer with a controlled power motion across the front of the body into the tire. Repeat this swing several times to improve coordination and strength. Be sure to stabilize your balance when twisting and lifting the core. With control, swing the sledge hammer down to hit the tire.
When incorporating strength training into your yoga practice, visualize the posture and concentrate on how the body should move correctly before attempting to do it. You may only be able to execute a portion of the posture at first, but with practice, concentration and focus. Muscle strength and coordination will improve. In yoga, it is important to obtain a full range of motion in all postures including the ball and sockets of the shoulder muscles, as well as hip and knee joints. It is a coordinated effort.
Yoga strength training is a challenge, incorporating internal and external rotation and joint forces to avoid injury with a full range of motion through the body’s anatomy. Be sure to gauge the flexibility of the ligaments, the fibrous connective tissue that links one bone to another at the joint, when you begin to practice this strength training exercise. Ligaments are important to balance internal structure, movement and range of motion. Ligaments have sensory nerves that transmit information about joint position to the spinal column and brain, so pay close attention to any strain (“The Key Muscles of Yoga,” Ray Long, MD, FRCSC, 2006).
Bring your best anatomy to the foreground, as you let go of “excess baggage” in the mind and body. Believe in yourself with each new challenge and goal to build a stronger physical and mental anatomy. Yoga provides a positive pathway to move forward! Study yoga and initiate it for improved well-being! For more information, email nancydalephd@gmail.com.