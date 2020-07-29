Strengthening the human immune system begins in the Mind, “thinking” and evaluating conscious choices, beginning with food selections. Seductive pictures of food packaging produced by advertising agencies to sell products can be convincing. Thus, we need to research food labels and country of origin.
A food label touting ”organic,” means little if the packaging is toxic. A warning sign that the immune system has been compromised is thinking and feeling “weak.” If we think we are sick, the situation worsens. Thus, maintaining healthy eating habits can provide a better conscious evaluation of our physical condition.
How does yoga strengthen the immune system? Yoga helps to “lower stress hormones that compromise the immune system while also conditioning the lungs and respiratory tract, stimulating the lymphatic system to oust toxins.
As a 5,000-year-old repository of Indian knowledge and know-how, yoga is more than just twisting, turning, stretching and doing breathing exercises. Yoga is a mind-set to strengthen the body and relax the mind supported by a healthy diet to stave off routine, incessant bad cases of the flu and other illnesses,” (Manoj Bahuguna, “Healthy Me,” March 21, 2020).
Sleeping well, drinking lots and lots of purified water and monitoring thoughts to stave off negativity, strengthens the immune system. If we “think” we are sick, we weaken the physical, physiological and mental body and compromise the immune system as thoughts become lodged internally. Desk jobs and a sedentary lifestyle means that organs may not be getting a sufficient supply and circulation of blood that carries vital oxygen to organs and helps to eliminate deadly toxins.
Let’s challenge the mind and body in the yoga pose, “Dhanurasana.” This posture requires concentration to hold the shape of the body in a “bow.” First, lengthen the body by standing tall, legs touching. Round the body back into a “bow” as you reach for the ankles. Look forward. Hold the pose for several minutes. If this is difficult to do at first, slide the hands down the back of the thighs and balance. Don’t forget to smile as you maintain stability. Release the pose, then repeat.
Next, is the full “Dhanurasana” pose that stimulates the immune, circulatory and endocrine systems easing everyday tension, anxiety while cleanses toxins from internal organs. Begin by laying flat on the stomach and raise the legs into a bow with bent knees. With arms stretched out from the shoulders lift the chest and core for a few minutes then release.
Next, lift the legs with bent knees and pull the arms to the back to grab the toes and hold the pose. You may only be able to left the chest off the floor a few inches while you open and grab the feet. It is challenging to lift the thighs and chest at the same time. Be patient. This pose takes lots of coordination, balance and practice.
An additional warm up: Begin by standing tall with knees touching. Bend one leg to the back at the knee and balance on one leg keeping the knees together. Next, grab the foot of the bent leg. Hold the pose. Allow the knee and calf to gradually lengthen as you hold and gain balance. You can place a hand against a wall or use your dog standing with you, for balance. Switch legs.
As in all yoga poses, practice and concentration focuses the mind and body to gain strength. So, hang in there and the body will gradually adapt. As you further indulge in gradually moving into either of these poses, you will feel more relaxed. Try the alternative standing practice pose the next time you walk your dog on a beach or standing in the sand at the park. Balancing in the sand will challenge your concentration.
In the process, enjoy creating the new you!