As an Iyengar Yoga practitioner for more than 20 years, Dr. Dale introduces the postures, body integration and breathing techniques that contribute to health and wellness through this traditional yoga practice.
What is yoga? The word “yoga” means “union,” stressing a mental and physical integration of the mind and body through various levels of “asanas” or postures; and “pranayama,” a rhythmic control of the breath, to improve body alignment, build strength and quiet the restless mind in order to focus on the attainment of this goal. Iyengar Yoga is a researched yoga discipline developed over 70 years ago by BKS Iyengar with an approach firmly based on individual development and practice.
Yoga has a number of proven health benefits including “camaraderie.” So, it’s no wonder that yoga enthusiasts enjoy gathering after practice and having a cup of green tea. Drinking green tea improves circulation and sometimes interesting conversations. The combination of green tea and yoga really gets the blood flowing in a relaxed healthy way. The antioxidants in green tea help to invigorate the entire body.
Just as yoga relieves stress, so does green tea. Whatever stress has built up in the body before a yoga practice should be flushed out by the end of your practice. If stress lingers, what remains will most likely be taken care of by a cup of green tea. Green tea does have caffeine, but it is more subtle and won’t hype you up like coffee. There is also decaffeinated and organic green tea.
Green tea has long been proven to help achy joints. Joints and muscles are significantly lengthened and open after yoga practice and a cup of green tea is helpful in calming the whole body and mind. Green tea has also been documented to boost heart health. Hot green tea is soothing and has a wonderful aromatic quality. Green tea allows the mind to stay relaxed and supports a healthy body as well as a healthy mind.
Green tea and yoga are a wonderful combination to ease back into the rest of the day.