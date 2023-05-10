Sometimes patients come in for a hearing test just because the ringing in their ears is driving them crazy. When I ask them if they think that their ringing is causing them a problem with hearing, I get a resounding ‘Yes’.
The sound that you hear in your ears can vary from person to person. It may be constant, intermittent, loud or fading. It can cause the victim to lose a grip with peacefulness.
I am often asked if hearing instruments will help get rid of the ringing in the ears. Tinnitus or ringing in your ears affects millions of people. You may have ringing or many other types of head noises such as clicking, or chirping. Some days the tinnitus may be louder than others. Sometimes you may be able to ignore it; sometimes you can’t.
There are various reasons that you may have tinnitus. Hearing aids may help diminish the tinnitus. If the hearing instruments have a broad enough bandwidth and flexible parameters, it may actually get rid of it. The hearing instruments must provide adequate amplification in the same frequencies that your tinnitus or ringing is heard.
You may also hear other sounds other than ringing. The same rule applies. We test for the tinnitus to determine the frequency range in which it is appearing and gather intensity levels that allow for relief. Instruments with tinnitus therapy programming may provide relief.
An important component in trying to manage tinnitus is to be “dialed in” to the food that you are putting into your body. We all know we are supposed to eat healthy. Be careful of fat, sugar and processed food. At least, you should be.
There are several foods that you should try and avoid if you have bothersome tinnitus. The first on the list is potato chips. Actually, any little fried snack causes the tinnitus to increase. The fat and salt that they contain will raise your blood pressure and at the same time decrease your circulation and increase tinnitus. They may lead to high cholesterol and obesity.
The second tinnitus stimulation food on the list to avoid is chocolate. Ugh. Yes, same as above. The sugar, preservatives and fats are known to increase tinnitus. Dark chocolate has less fat and sugar so if you must indulge, do dark.
Processed cheese and dairy brings us to food group number five. Geez. What’s next? It’s not the dairy by itself. It’s the fats. There are many fats: trans and saturated. There is sugar, salt and preservatives. These foods are unhealthy and are a known link to cancer as well as reducing circulation and making your tinnitus worse.
Fatty meat makes number six. Fatty meat increases your cholesterol and reduces your circulation. Cardiovascular problems cause reduced circulation and high blood pressure is known to actually cause tinnitus.
Number seven on the list is alcohol. It is full of sugar. Sugar is just plain bad for your head noise. It just intensifies it. Wine is also alcohol and it adds sulfatesm which we already know are bad. Limit all alcohol to improve your tinnitus.
Soda and candy tops out our list at nine and 10. Again, they are full of sugar, which causes weight gain; maybe even obesity. Thus, our circulation goes down as our cholesterol and blood pressure goes up.
If your tinnitus has come on suddenly, then it is important that you seek out a hearing health care professional to rule out any medical issue that may need to be resolved. If you have not had a hearing evaluation, then I would urge you to get a baseline screening to update your health records. You see where I am going with this. Help yourself manage your tinnitus. Take a look at your diet. Try to eat and drink healthy. When you veer – and we all do – “check yourself” and get back on track the next meal.
To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.