Keeping our body in tune means more than just hitting the machines at the gym. We all know that we are supposed to eat right and to exercise if we want to be healthy, if we want to keep our “ticker” in great working condition. The connection between our cardiovascular system and our auditory system have been studied for many years. Research reveals a link between hearing health and cardiovascular health.

Researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin found that certain audiometric patterns and arterial disease have similar correlations. For example, typical hearing loss is gently sloping, or perhaps just a high frequency loss, we see this type of loss quite a bit. However, one pattern of a hearing test may be “reverse slope audiogram.” This type of hearing loss is when the patient has more hearing loss in the low frequencies than in the high frequencies. The patient may even hear the high frequencies normally.

