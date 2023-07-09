Home ownership

According to a recent survey of 2,000 current non-homeowners, only 53% are confident in any way that they’ll be able to own their own home someday.

 WEALTH OF GEEKS via AP

Seventeen percent of adults feel the housing market will never return to stable, affordable levels. Home affordability is so out of reach right now that two out of five Americans think they’d need to win the lottery to become homeowners. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 current non-homeowners, only 53% of whom are confident in any way that they’ll be able to own their own home someday.

Best chance at homeownershipIn addition to the 40% who think hitting a jackpot is their best chance at home ownership, one in four (26%) believe they’d need to inherit money from someone in order to ever own a home. One in five (19%) even said they’d have to marry someone rich.

