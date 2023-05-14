Millennial travelers accounted for nearly half of 393.7 million nights spent at an Airbnb in 2022, more than Gen Xers and boomers combined.

Summer travelers on a budget who are still looking for that wow factor in an Airbnb rental are in luck. A study conducted by BetMGM analyzed Airbnb data to reveal the most affordable wow factor Airbnbs across the U.S. Millennials, or anyone else wanting both a unique and affordable vacation experience, can check out these wow factor Airbnbs.

Recommended for you