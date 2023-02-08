Laxatives are intended to stay in the gut, however, some can affect the central nervous system indirectly by impacting electrolyte balance or stripping away the body’s natural gut microflora.

One in particular called MiraLAX® (PEG 3350) is an “osmotic” laxative. It draws water into the colon, which softens the stools and stimulates peristalsis and ultimately a bowel movement. Like all other osmotic laxatives, it has the potential to mildly alter electrolyte balance in the bloodstream, although that effect is rare if it is used properly according to label directions.

