People experiencing blood clots are occurring at an unprecedented rate these days. Blood becomes thicker than normal when a protein called fibrinogen increases. Its main task is to generate a mesh network of platelets so that they aggregate. This stops blood flow. You want fibrinogen around because otherwise, you’d bleed to death from a minor cut. But too much fibrinogen creates platelet clumping, and thus a clot that blocks blood flow.
One of the main ways that your blood becomes thicker than it should involves a protein called fibrinogen. Fibrinogen is one of several proteins that assist in the coagulation process. Its specific job is to generate networks of fibers that link platelets together to stop blood flow. We need adequate levels of fibrinogen to stop bleeding when we are injured. However, elevated fibrinogen levels are associated with excessive clotting and slower blood flow, which makes the heart work harder. Oxygen flow throughout the body is reduced, therefore fatigue and weakness become suddenly more significant.
I’ve never before seen anything like this. It used to be just people who with risk factors developed a clot, but again, something has changed making people who would never be at risk, to be at risk.
The typical risk factors used to be:
- Smoking or long history of nicotine use
- Use of estrogen-containing hormones
We can add new risk factors now such as activation of ACE receptors, history of a serious viral infection such as COVID, myocarditis as well as others not listed here.
If a clot develops, a piece of it can break off and that’s where the danger lies. The broken-off part can travel through the bloodstream and lodge somewhere it shouldn’t, such as in the lungs. If this happens the term used is pulmonary embolism. Symptoms of this include chest pain, coughing, difficulty with respiration, heart rhythm changes, bloody sputum, or shortness of breath.
If part of the clot breaks off and lands in or around the brain, it can cause a stroke. The risk of heart attack increases as well.
A blood clot can lead to a fatal consequence, and it is a silent killer so I thought it would be nice for you to know about natural options such as foods and herbal options. Please discuss any changes to your medication or supplement regimen with your physician as natural anticoagulants interact with prescribed ones and can cause easy bruising and even hemorrhage. There is more information at an article called “Understanding Blood Clots.” This is posted on the CDC’s website. I also have a longer version with more natural options posted at my website, suzycohen.com.
